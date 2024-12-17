Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI+ Convertible 6-in-1, Wi-Fi & Energy Manager, Diet+, ThinQ, HIM CLEAN, 2025 Model

US-Q19GWZE

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Deep Learning Technology
  • Energy Manager+
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Him Clean Technology
AI DUAL Inverter
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus protection
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

Senses your lifestyle to cool you better.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for perfect cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat The Heat Upto 55°C
with LG Air Conditioners
(Cools at 55° C)

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

RAC-Banner-Energy-Manager

Energy Manager+

Set your monthly electricity bill and control your AC's energy consumption

with the Energy Manager+feature.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18SWZD Wifi Smart Control

ThinQ™

ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean the dust, dirt and bacteria accumulated in the indoor unit

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

viraat mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from Model to Model from 110% to 117%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

      Anti-Virus

      HD Filter with
      Anti-Virus Protection

      LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

      SUMMARY

      DIMENSIONS

      lg-US-Q19GWZE

      Key Specs

      • Product Type

        Wall Mounted

      • HVAC Type

        C/O

      • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

        5800

      • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

        1290

      • Energy Grade

        5 Star

      • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      All Spec

      DESIGN

      • Display

        88 Hidden

      BAR CODE

      • Bar Code

        8806096293607

      GENERAL

      • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

        5000 / -

      • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

        1290

      • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

        998 x 345 x 210

      • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

        5800

      • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

        11.0

      • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

        770 x 545 x 288

      • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

        30.0

      • Product Type

        Wall Mounted

      • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

        187 ~ 276, 50

      • Refrigerant Type

        R32

      • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

        45 / 39 / 35

      • HVAC Type

        C/O

      • Product Type II

        Inverter

      COOLING

      • Hymalaya Cool

        Yes

      • 4way

        Up-Down/Left-Right

      • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

        Yes

      • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

        Yes(6 Steps)

      • Comfort Air

        Yes

      • Fan Speed

        6 Steps

      • Power Cooling

        Yes

      • 6-in-1 Cooling

        Yes

      DEHUMIDIFICATION

      • Dehumidification

        Yes

      ENERGY SAVING

      • Active Energy Control

        Yes

      • Energy Grade

        5 Star

      • Energy Monitoring

        Yes

      CONVENIENCE

      • Auto Restart

        Yes

      • Fan Mode

        Yes

      • Forced Switch Operation

        Yes

      • Low Noise

        Yes

      • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

        Yes

      • Remote Controller

        Yes

      • Reservation

        Yes

      • Smart Diagnosis

        Yes

      • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

        Yes

      • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

        Yes

      • Stabilizer Free operation

        Yes

      • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

        Yes

      COMPLIANCE

      • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

        2025-01

      • Manufacturer (Importer)

        LG Electronics

      • Product Model Name

        USNQ19GWZE

      • Product Type & Model Name

        Inverter Single Split Wall_Set ( US-Q19GWZE.ANLG)

      • Country of Origin

        India(Noida)

      HYGIENE

      • Auto Cleaning

        Yes

      • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

        Yes

      OUTDOOR UNIT

      • Outdoor Unit Model Name

        USUQ19GWZE

