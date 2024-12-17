We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual Inverter Compressor
LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.