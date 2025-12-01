About Cookies on This Site

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, HimClean, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Energy Manager+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, HimClean, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Energy Manager+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

US-Q19PWZE3
LG US-Q19PWZE3 Split Air Conditioners front view
Front View Open
front open view
Right View
Right View Open
Left view
Left view open
Left View
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Super Convertible 6-in-1, AI Plus
  • VIRAAT
  • LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Voice Control with Amazon Alexa
  • Voice Control with Google Assistant
More
AI DUAL Inverter
AI_Dual_Inverter.jpg
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus protection
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Gold-fin-pic.
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG TS-Q19KWZE Viraat-Mode-Icons
gold fin
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

Senses your lifestyle to cool you better.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Delivers powerful cooling even in extreme

temperatures of up to 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

of your LG Air Conditioner.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Energy Manager

Energy Manager

Energy Manager+

Set your monthly electricity bill and control your AC's energy

consumption with the Energy Manger+ feature.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ThinQ

LG MS-Q18SWZD Wifi Smart Control

ThinQ™

ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean the dust, dirt and bacteria accumulated in the indoor unit

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Voice Control

LG Voice Control

Voice Control

LG DUALCOOL ThinQ Models are compatible to your smart phones and AI Speakers such as Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa. Now monitor & control your LG AC any time completely touch free.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa are trademarks of their respective companies and the services are provided by them. LGEIL has no liability in this regard.

Mute Function

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

FAQs

Q.

How does AI+ Dual Inverter work in US-Q19PWZE3?

 

A.

AI+ Dual Inverter is a key feature of US-Q19PWZE3. AI+ Technology is based on deep learning, which requires input to generate a target output and adapts itself based on changing trends. It operates in two steps. In the first step, the AC senses and monitors the user’s environment, load, and usage, then sends this data to the server. In the second step, the algorithm programming adjusts the AC’s cooling and fan speed settings accordingly to ensure maximum comfort.

Q.

Does the Energy Manager+ feature in US-Q19PWZE3 save energy?

A.

Yes, US-Q19PWZE3 features Energy Manager+, and it helps save electricity bills. Through Energy Manager+, you can take control of your electricity bills and optimise your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption. This innovative feature helps you avoid unexpected electricity charges, giving you peace of mind.

Q.

Does US-Q19PWZE3 have a HimClean feature?

A.

The HimClean feature is available in the model US-Q19PWZE3. LG’s HimClean automatically cleans the AC’s evaporator by forming and melting ice to remove bacteria, ensuring hygiene effortlessly via the ThinQ app—no expertise or manual cleaning needed. When HimClean Mode is activated, “FC” is displayed and the progress rate is displayed in numbers (0 to 99). Based on indoor conditions, it takes approximately 30 minutes of time to complete the process.

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in US-Q19PWZE3?

A.

LG AC model US-Q19PWZE3 has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in US-Q19PWZE3?

A.

US-Q19PWZE3 is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

US-Q19PWZE3-Dimension

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1290

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096629826

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1290

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    187 ~ 276, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 39 / 35

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-09

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    17k 5 Star USNQ19PWZE3

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set(US-Q19PWZE3)

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    USUQ19PWZE3.AMLG

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

