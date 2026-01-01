We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 5 Star (1.5) Window AC, Dual Inverter Compressor, 4-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.0 kW, 2026 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*When in sleep mode.
FAQs
Does the AW-Q18WUZA window AC come with Energy Manager+?
Yes, the AW-Q18WUZA features Energy Manager+. This innovative feature allows you to optimize the energy usage of your LG air conditioner and take charge of your electricity costs, giving you peace of mind by preventing unforeseen electrical bills. A one-time optimization in the ThinQ App is required to set your targeted electricity bill amount.
Is there a clean filter option in the AW-Q18WUZA window AC?
LG Window air conditioner - AW-Q18WUZA features a Clean Filter Indicator that helps users identify when the filter requires cleaning. This convenience-based feature saves time for users.
What is a dual inverter compressor in AW-Q18WUZA?
Dual Inverter Compressor functions as the backbone of LG Window Air Conditioners. LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency, which saves more energy along with a higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that the window Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.
Can I use voice control with LG Window AW-Q18WUZA?
AW-Q18WUZA features voice control options with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant. You can conveniently operate the window air conditioner using your voice.
Does AW-Q18WUZA have any cooling modes?
With the help of convertible 4-in-1 cooling, users can operate their window AC in different cooling modes. You can now control the capacity of AC as per your preference, with Window LG Air Conditioners, operating AC from 40% to 100% capacity.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
Color(Body)
White
Display
88LED
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096777091
GENERAL
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
5000 / -
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1520
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5680
Product Type
Window
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 50
Refrigerant Type
R32
HVAC Type
C/O
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660 x 450 x 779
Product Type II
Inverter
Product Weight(kg)
48.0
Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
60 / 57 / 53 / 44 / 40
COOLING
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Manual
Fan Speed
4 Steps
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
All in One
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
Energy Grade
5 Star
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Fan Mode
Yes
Filter Alarm
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Stabilizer Free operation
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2026-01
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
AW-Q18WUZA.ASLG
Product Type & Model Name
Window Type & AW-Q18WUZA.ASLG
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
HYGIENE
Auto Cleaning
Yes
