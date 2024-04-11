We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Star (2.0), Window AC, 4in1, Energy Manager & Wi-Fi, 2024 Model
*When in sleep mode.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
HEATING
-
Power Heating
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Antibacteria Micro Filter
N/A
-
Dust Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Micro Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
N/A
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806087993585
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6200 / 2120
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2209 / 850
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6200
-
Product Type
Window
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
62 / 59 / 55 / 44 / 44
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660 x 450 x 779
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Product Weight(kg)
50.0
-
Product Weight(lb.)
N/A
COOLING
-
Hymalaya Cool
N/A
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
Fan Speed
3 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
-
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
-
5-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
6-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
All in One
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
N/A
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
N/A
-
Energy Display
N/A
-
Energy Grade
4 star
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
N/A
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
-
Energy Manager
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
N/A
-
Forced Switch Operation
N/A
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
N/A
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Guide
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-12
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
TW-Q24WWYA.ASLG
-
Product Type & Model Name
Window Type & W3NQ22TSNS2.AXWGIDA
-
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
N/A
-
UV nano
N/A
GLOBAL_ETC.
-
Regulated model(Energy)
N/A
