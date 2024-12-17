We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3 Star (1.5) Window AC with Dual Inverter, 4-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, Diet Mode+, 2025 Model
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*When in sleep mode.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
HEATING
-
Power Heating
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Display
Number Display
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
N/A
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096325636
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
4700 / 2020
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1700 / 710
-
Heating Capacity Max(W)
N/A
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
5000
-
Product Type
Window
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
59 / 59 / 56 / 53 / 44
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
Cooling Area(m²)
N/A
-
Heating Area(m²)
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660 x 450 x 779
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Product Weight(kg)
46.0
-
Product Weight(lb.)
101.4
COOLING
-
Hymalaya Cool
N/A
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
Fan Speed
3 Steps
-
Power Cooling
N/A
-
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
-
5-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
6-in-1 Cooling
N/A
-
All in One
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
N/A
-
Energy Display
N/A
-
Energy Grade
3 Star
-
Energy Monitoring
N/A
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
Yes
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
N/A
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
Low Noise
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
N/A
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
-
Stabilizer Free operation
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-01
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
UW-Q18WUXA.ASLG
-
Product Type & Model Name
Window Type W3NQ18TSNT4.AXZGIDA
-
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics India Limited
-
Net Quantity
1
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV nano
N/A
Get 7.5%* instant cashback upto Rs. 2500*(Max Discount) on No Cost EMI / Full payment on selected credit and debit card (on Leading Participating *Banks like: HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis & others).