UW-Q18WWXA

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
  • Energy Manager+
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Top Air Discharge
  • Clean Filter Indication
More
LG-AC-with-DUAL-Inverter-Compressor.
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
energy manager
Inverter Compressor - 10 Year Warranty
5 Year Warranty on PCB
ThinQ

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.

LG ThinQ & Voice Control

LG ThinQ & Voice Control

Easily monitors and controls the Air Conditioner at anytime and from anywhere.

Start or stop cooling, change the mode or set the temperature while on the go.

Top-Air-Discharge-D

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

Made to Perfection

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

UW-Q18WWXA-dimension

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Number Display

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096325629

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4700 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1700

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    59 / 59 / 56 / 53 / 44

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660 x 450 x 779

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(kg)

    46.0

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    101.4

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    4 Steps

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • All in One

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Guide

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    UW-Q18WWXA.ASLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window Type W3NQ18TSNS4.AXZGIDA

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

