Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 5 Star (1.5) Window AC with Inverter technology, 4-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+ & Wi-Fi, 2025 Model

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • Get 7.5%* instant cashback upto Rs. 2500*(Max Discount) on No Cost EMI / Full payment on selected credit and debit card (on Leading Participating *Banks like: HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis & others).

LG 5 Star (1.5) Window AC with Inverter technology, 4-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+ & Wi-Fi, 2025 Model

UW-Q18WWZA

LG 5 Star (1.5) Window AC with Inverter technology, 4-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+ & Wi-Fi, 2025 Model

()
  • LG uw-q18wwza window-air-conditioners front view
  • button view
  • right view
  • left view
  • top prospective view
  • right side view
  • rear view
  • mesh view
  • remote view
LG uw-q18wwza window-air-conditioners front view
button view
right view
left view
top prospective view
right side view
rear view
mesh view
remote view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
  • Energy Manager
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • 100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection
  • Top Air Discharge
More
LG-AC-with-DUAL-Inverter
LG-AC-with-Convertible
Energy-manager-pic
10-years-warranty
LG-AC-with-5-Year-PCB
ThinQ-Icon
DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.

LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ &
Voice Control

Easily monitors and controls the Air Conditioner at anytime and from anywhere.
Start or stop cooling, change the mode or set the temperature while on the go.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on copper tubes provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Top Air Discharge

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor™, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

Made to Perfection
Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Easy Installation and Usage

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

UW-Q18WWZA

All Spec

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88LED

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096363867

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1606

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5680

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    60 / 57 / 53

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660 x 450 x 779

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(kg)

    48.0

  • Product Weight(lb.)

    N/A

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    N/A

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Manual

  • Fan Speed

    4 Steps

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • 5-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • All in One

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    N/A

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    5등급

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    UW-Q18WWZA

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window Type & W3NQ18TSNS3.AXWGIDA

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics India Limited

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV nano

    N/A

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: