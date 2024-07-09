We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fully Automatic Washing Machine Inlet Hose (1.25 meter)
- Fully Automatic Washing Machine Inlet Hose is flexible and suitable for all LG Top Load & Front Load Washing Machine
PRODUCT DETAIL
|Net Quantity
|1 N
|Country of Origin
|India
|Manufactured By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
|Imported By
|LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
Length : 1250 mm, Outer Dia - 36 mm
-
Product Weight Gross (kg)
0.14
COMPATIBLE MODELS
-
Compatible Model
"Washing Machine Inlet Hose" for all LG Top Loading & Front Loading Washing Machines Models
GENERAL
-
Acc Type
FAWM Inlet Hose (1.25 meter)
-
Parts Number
AAA77944201
