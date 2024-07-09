ScaLGO Descaling Liquid

• Lime scale is deposited on various parts of Washing Machine heating element, within the appliance pipes and the drums with every washing cycle.

• This deposit reduces the efficiency of the appliance and shortens its overall life span.

• This Descaler fights to eliminate the lime scale deposited on the drum and other parts of the appliance, thus retaining the condition of the appliance.

• This descaler enhances the washing quality and increases the lifespan of your appliance