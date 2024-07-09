Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ScaLGO Descaling Liquid

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

ScaLGO Descaling Liquid

CLS31460003

ScaLGO Descaling Liquid

ScaLGO Descaling Liquid

D-Scale (Liquid)

• Lime scale is deposited on various parts of Washing Machine heating element, within the appliance pipes and the drums with every washing cycle. 

• This deposit reduces the efficiency of the appliance and shortens its overall life span. 

• This Descaler fights to eliminate the lime scale deposited on the drum and other parts of the appliance, thus retaining the condition of the appliance. 

• This descaler enhances the washing quality and increases the lifespan of your appliance

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity1 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    Length : 124 mm Dia - 63 mm

  • Product Weight Gross (kg)

    0.271

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    "Liquid D-Scale" for all LG Top Loading & Front Loading Washing Machines Models

GENERAL

  • Acc Type

    D-Scale (Liquid)

  • Color

    White

  • Parts Number

    CLS31460003

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: