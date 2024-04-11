We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances
• Ideal for painted/clear coated surfaces, chrome, glass, dashboards etc to remove residues including waxes, polishes, glazes and fingerprints.
• Quickly entraps dust and sand from glass and paint surfaces.
• Leaves your appliances perfect clean.
super-soft, lint-free microfiber cloth (40cm x 40cm)
Single piece per pack
Net Quantity
1 N
Country of Origin
India
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
Imported By
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
