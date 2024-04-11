Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerator Adjustable heavy Duty Stand (Upto 410 Ltr capacity Fridge)

CLS32170401

CLS32170401

Refrigerator Adjustable heavy Duty Stand (Upto 410 Ltr capacity Fridge)

CLS32170401-front

• Adjustable Heavy duty design suitable for upto 410 Litre.

• Heavy duty – made of high quality durable material.

• Powder coated : corrosion resistant.

• PPCP High Impact Foot & Corner.

• Protects Refrigerator from rusting due to water and dirt (if water is spilled on the floor).

• Easy to install and convenient to use.

All Spec

SPECIFACTIONS

  • Dimentions

    Size(L x W) : 550 X 525 mm to 650 X 625 mm.

  • Load Capacity

    up to 100 Kgs (Suitable upto 410 Ltr)

PRODUCT DETAIL

  • Net Quantity

    1 U

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

CLS32170401-front

CLS32170401

Refrigerator Adjustable heavy Duty Stand (Upto 410 Ltr capacity Fridge)