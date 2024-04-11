We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Cover
• 100% Washable
• Convienent usages : Just Open Zip and use. No need to remove the entire Cover while using the machine
• Holes provided for inlet Pipe, Outlet pipe and Power Cord
• The cover protects the appliance from dust and Scrathes
• Water Proof and Dust proof Cover
• ROHS Approved
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Cover Size (L x W x H)
552 X 527 X 889 mm
COMAPTIBALITY
-
Suitable For
7 kg to 8.5 kg
-
Useful For
Fully Automatic Top Loading washers
MATERIAL
-
Knitting Type
Polyster Nylon Mesh
COLOR
-
Fabric
Grey
PRODUCT DETAIL
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
CLS32174602
Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Cover