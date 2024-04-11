Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CLS32174602

• 100% Washable

• Convienent usages : Just Open Zip and use. No need to remove the entire Cover while using the machine

• Holes provided for inlet Pipe, Outlet pipe and Power Cord

• The cover protects the appliance from dust and Scrathes

• Water Proof and Dust proof Cover

• ROHS Approved

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Cover Size (L x W x H)

    552 X 527 X 889 mm

COMAPTIBALITY

  • Suitable For

    7 kg to 8.5 kg

  • Useful For

    Fully Automatic Top Loading washers

MATERIAL

  • Knitting Type

    Polyster Nylon Mesh

COLOR

  • Fabric

    Grey

PRODUCT DETAIL

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Cover