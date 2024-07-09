Split AC Indoor Unit Cover

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CLS32187001

front view

  • The air conditioner cover is used to protect your wall-mounted AC Indoor unit from dust 
  • It is a necessary item for your AC unit when the unit is not under operation during any season

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity1 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

GENERAL

  • Acc Type

    SAC Indoor Cover

  • Parts Number

    CLS32187001

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    "SAC Indoor Cover" for all LG Split 1.5 ton RAC Indoor Models

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    220 x 330 x 15

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0.180

