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LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators

LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators

BOUNCE
Front view of LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators BOUNCE
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Dual dome tweeters
USP card: Military standard
USP card: 30 hrs battery
front view
front view with logo close-up
top view
rear view
side view from left
side view from right
front view with handle
rear view with handle
Front view of LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Upward Passive Radiators BOUNCE
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Dual dome tweeters
USP card: Military standard
USP card: 30 hrs battery
front view
front view with logo close-up
top view
rear view
side view from left
side view from right
front view with handle
rear view with handle

Key Features

  • Dual dome tweeters
  • Dual passive radiators
  • AI Sound
  • Space Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Military Standard
More
will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Bounce, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Bounce

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Bounce for immersive and dynamic sound with beats coming alive.

Sound UI

Award-Winning Sound UI Crafted by will.i.am

LG xboom’s Sound UI, personally directed by will.i.am, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Red Dot Award for UX Sound Design. Every operational sound—from power on and off to Bluetooth pairing and volume control—has been exclusively developed under his music and sound design direction. Experience a precisely crafted sound interface that transforms every interaction into a signature moment.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Bounce with powerful beats and vibrant energy

Feel the rhythm come alive through dual passive radiators. Let the vivid beats and vibrant energy of the music move you.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Dynamic sound from the dome tweeters expertly crafted by Peerless

Crafted with dual dome tweeters from Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, for exceptional sound quality. Experience lifelike audio with unparalleled clarity and vibrancy.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI sound for every genre

Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.

will.i.am is holding xboom Bounce right next to his face.

Space Calibration

Sound calibrated to your space

Space Calibration adjusts sound output based on the size and layout of your room. By matching audio levels to the space, it delivers clear, full sound that feels balanced in both large and small environments.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI Lighting

AI lighting that syncs with sound

AI detects genre of your music and delivers the optimal the lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from Ambient, Party, Voice mode to set the mood. Check the informative lighting for speaker’s status.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Built to last, certified to meet the military standard

Designed for outdoor adventures. Tested to U.S. military standards and proven to pass all 7 durability tests. Built tough to withstand the varied conditions of any environment.

xboom Bounce is placed on soil covered with wet leaves, between a tree root and a stone. On the above left side Military standard logo is placed.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**Military Testing Details.

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H.

- Test Parameters: Rain, vibration, shock, salt fog, imersion, sand dust, and high temperature.

- Certification Result: PASS.

- Certification Date: December 18th, 2024.

xboom Bounce is placed in a hexagonal form and behind it there's a bunch of soil on the left and splash of water on the right.

xboom Bounce is placed in a hexagonal form and behind it there's a bunch of soil on the left and splash of water on the right.

IP67 water and dust resistant

Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust. Enjoy music everywhere, at a pool party or a beach bash.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**IP67 fully protects against dust and other similar particles and also fully protects against immersion up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes.

Front view of xboom Bounce with its light on.

Front view of xboom Bounce with its light on.

Keep the fun ’til the next day with 30 hrs of playtime

Music shouldn’t stop before you do.

Bounce plays up to 30 hrs on a full charge.

*The listed playtime is based on internal testing at 50% volume, with Bluetooth and Voice Enhance mode on, and no lighting.

**Actual playtime may vary.

﻿***The battery is replaceable, and replacement batteries are sold separately. 

****The battery can be replaced using simple tools, at the user’s discretion.

New xboom Bounce, featuring sleek style with the convenient strap

Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort. Carry and hang your speaker easily with the strap. Adds a unique, stylish touch to it as well.

On the upper light xboom Bounce is held on someone's arm by its strap. On the upper right, a person with violet jacket is holding xboom Bounce with the right hand. On the bottom left, will.i.am is holding xboom Bounce with his left hand. On the bottom right will.i.am with the same outfit is holding xboom Bounce with his right hand.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Grab and Bounce is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Bounce its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Grab and Bounce is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Bounce its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Connect multiple speakers and amplify the vibe with Auracast™

Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™. Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button. Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.

*Only Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other.

**The representation is for illustrative purposes only. Applicable Only for Products launched in India.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sound comes alive from the screen

Dive into multi-dimensional surround sound by connecting two xboom Bounce speakers to your LG SmartMonitor via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that make your content feel closer.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sound surrounds you from every dimension

Experience next-level surround sound by connecting two xboom Bounce speakers to your LG TV via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that brings every scene to life.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

**Only available on LG TVs: OLED, NanoCell and UHD models released since 2020.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    30

CONVENIENCE

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

  • Speaker

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom (App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Output Power

    30 W + 5 W x 2

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    20 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • DC Output (USB C Type)

    Yes

  • USB C-type

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    20 mm x 2

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    93 x 53 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    2.04 kg

  • Net Weight

    1.42 kg

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