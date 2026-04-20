About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

GRAB
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability GRAB
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Military Standard
USP card: Convenient strap
front-side view from right
top view
side view
front-side view from left
front-side view from bottom-left
usb port close-up
rear view
front view close-up
front view close-up
bottom view with handle untied
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability GRAB
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Military Standard
USP card: Convenient strap
front-side view from right
top view
side view
front-side view from left
front-side view from bottom-left
usb port close-up
rear view
front view close-up
front view close-up
bottom view with handle untied

Key Features

  • Dome tweeter unit by Peerless
  • AI Sound
  • Space Calibration
  • AI Lighting
  • Military Standard
  • IP67
More
will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. 

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Sound UI

Award-Winning Sound UI Crafted by will.i.am

LG xboom’s Sound UI, personally directed by will.i.am, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Red Dot Award for UX Sound Design. Every operational sound—from power on and off to Bluetooth pairing and volume control—has been exclusively developed under his music and sound design direction. Experience a precisely crafted sound interface that transforms every interaction into a signature moment.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Dynamic sound from the dome tweeter expertly crafted by Peerless

Crafted with a 16mm dome tweeter from Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, for exceptional sound quality. Enjoy vibrant, dynamic signature sound perfect for outdoor play.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI sound for every genre

Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.

will.i.am is holding xboom Grab on his right hand.

Space Calibration

Sound calibrated to your space

Space Calibration adjusts sound output based on the size and layout of your room. By matching audio levels to the space, it delivers clear, full sound that feels balanced in both large and small environments.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI Lighting

AI lighting that matches music

AI detects genre of your music and delivers the optimal the lighting that syncs with sound. Choose from Ambient, Party, Voice mode to set the mood. Check the informative lighting for speaker’s status.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Built to last, certified to meet the military standard

Designed for outdoor adventures. Tested to U.S. military standards and proven to pass all 7 durability tests. Built tough to withstand the varied conditions of any environment.

xboom Grab is placed on rock covered with moss. On the above right side Military standard logo is placed.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**Military Testing Details.

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H.

- Test Parameters: High temperature, rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, sand dust, and flooding.

- Certification Result: PASS.

- Certification Date: December 18, 2024.

xboom Grab is placed vertically.

Enjoy music everywhere with 20 hrs of playtime

Long battery life beyond what you’d expect from a compact speaker. Grab plays up to 20 hrs on a full charge.

*The listed playtime is based on internal testing at 50% volume, with Bluetooth and Voice Enhance mode on, and no lighting.

**Actual playtime may vary.

xboom Grab is placed in a hexagonal form and behind it there's a bunch of soil on the left and splash of water on the right.

IP67 water and dust resistant

Rated IP67 to withstand water and dust. Enjoy music everywhere, at a pool party or a beach bash.

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment. 

**IP67 fully protects against dust and other similar particles and also fully protects against immersion up to 1m in depth for 30 minutes.

New xboom Grab, Strap on and carry it stylish

Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort. Tube-shaped body is easy to grab and adds a unique touch to your style. Carry and hang your speaker easily with the convenient strap.

On the upper left side, xboom Grab is held with its strap on someone's wrist. On the upper right side, xboom Grab is placed on a bicycle's water bottle holder. On the bottom left, will.i.am in white outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand. On the bottom right, will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Grab with his right hand.

Powerful sound, styled in rugged black

4 different images of xboom Grab Black's outdoor using scenes showing its portability and adaptability to outdoor activities.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Stage 301, Bounce and Grab is placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Grab its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Connect multiple speakers and amplify the vibe with Auracast™

Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™. Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button. Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.

*Only Grab, Bounce, and Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other. 

**The representation is for illustrative purposes only. Applicable Only for Products launched in India.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Surround yourself with cinematic sound

Feel the soundscapes surround you by connecting two xboom Grab speakers to your LG CineBeam Q via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that brings every scene closer to you.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sound comes alive from the screen

Dive into multi-dimensional surround sound by connecting two xboom Grab speakers to your LG SmartMonitor via Bluetooth. Get immersed in rich, dynamic audio that make your content feel closer.

*Speakers have to be the same model.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    20

CONVENIENCE

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

  • Speaker

    211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom (App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    20 W + 10 W

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    10 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    16 mm x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    80 x 45 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    1.1 kg

  • Net Weight

    0.7 kg

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: