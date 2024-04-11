Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.

LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.

ON2D

LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.

K POP

Celebrate Togetherness with LG XBOOM

Have family and friends coming over? Well now you need not stress about the entertainment of your loved ones. LG brings to you it’s all new LG XBOOM, enjoy duet Karaoke singing with different vocal effects. People can connect their devices to the speaker system via Bluetooth and build a playlist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party.
A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background.
LG XBOOM ON2D

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Powerful Sound, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM against a purple background.
Powerful Sound

Powerful Sound the Party Will Feel

LG XBOOM ON2D generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.
Vocal Sound Control

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out. You can even do duets with two mics.

A hand holding a microphone tries to press the Mic echo button on the top of LG XBOOM.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Phone Cradle

Keep It in a Convenient Place

Put your phone in the groove so you don't lose it.

A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM.

Connectivity

More Ways to Enjoy the Party

Plug in to the AUX and sing your favorite song. Or use the CD player and radio to play music.

A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.

All Spec

FUNCTION

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/Yes

  • Function Selector - FM

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    4.2 Ver

INTERFACE

  • USB 1

    Yes

  • AUX IN 2 (RCA)

    Yes

  • HDMI Out (Video Out)

    Yes

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO

    0~9 Levels

DISPLAY

  • Type

    14 Seg/5 Digit

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND EQUALISZER

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast+

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • DOLBY AUDIO (Disc Playback)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Tuning Range - FM Station Preset

    50 nos

  • Tuning Range - Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Tuning Range - Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1 nos

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • DVD Graphic User Interface

    Yes

  • Language

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD-R

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes/No

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - JPEG (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth SBC Codec

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MPEG2 (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Xvid (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - DVD Slow - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - xvid (Slow-Fwd)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings (Disc Only)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Power Resume (Disc Only)

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Vol.

    0~9 Levels

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    LA1

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    53

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Remote Control Unit - Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - FM Antenna

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker- System

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2 (5.08cm) x 1

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    6.5 (16.51cm)

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    6Ω/4Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    300 x 390 x 324

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

    512 x 376 x 370

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    6.5

  • Weight (Kg) - Gross

    7.8

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Manufactured By

    PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.