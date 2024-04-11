We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.
1 Bundle in this Product
Sing It Loud and Clear
A hand holding a microphone tries to press the Mic echo button on the top of LG XBOOM.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Keep It in a Convenient Place
A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM.
More Ways to Enjoy the Party
A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.
All Spec
FUNCTION
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
4.2 Ver
INTERFACE
-
USB 1
Yes
-
AUX IN 2 (RCA)
Yes
-
HDMI Out (Video Out)
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO
0~9 Levels
DISPLAY
-
Type
14 Seg/5 Digit
-
Dimmer
Yes
SOUND EQUALISZER
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast+
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
DOLBY AUDIO (Disc Playback)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Tuning Range - FM Station Preset
50 nos
-
Tuning Range - Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Tuning Range - Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1 nos
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
DVD Graphic User Interface
Yes
-
Language
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-R
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes/No
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Playable File Format - JPEG (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth SBC Codec
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MPEG2 (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Xvid (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - DVD Slow - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - xvid (Slow-Fwd)
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings (Disc Only)
Yes
-
Convenience - Power Resume (Disc Only)
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Vol.
0~9 Levels
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
53
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Remote Control Unit - Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - FM Antenna
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker- System
2Way 2Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2 (5.08cm) x 1
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
6.5 (16.51cm)
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
6Ω/4Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
300 x 390 x 324
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
512 x 376 x 370
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
6.5
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
7.8
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Indonesia
-
Manufactured By
PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
Buy Directly
ON2D
LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.