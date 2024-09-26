Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM RNC7 Bluetooth speaker + Sound Bar S40T 300W, Dolby Digital with WOW interface

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG XBOOM RNC7 Bluetooth speaker + Sound Bar S40T 300W, Dolby Digital with WOW interface

RNC7.DS40T

LG XBOOM RNC7 Bluetooth speaker + Sound Bar S40T 300W, Dolby Digital with WOW interface

LG RNC7.DS40T party-speaker-xboom front view
Print

All Spec

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Net Quantity

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Country of Origin

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Manufactured By

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

35 W

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

7.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

300 W

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC/

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: