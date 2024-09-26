RNC7.DS40T

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RNC7 Bluetooth speaker + Sound Bar S40T 300W, Dolby Digital with WOW interface
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC7 Karaoke Party Speaker
LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
Net Quantity
Country of Origin
Manufactured By
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
USB
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
35 W
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Optical Cable
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1
Number of Speakers
3 EA
Output Power
300 W
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.
Net Quantity
1
Country of Origin
China
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC/
