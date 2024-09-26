Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Dolby Atmos Sound Bar SQ70TY, 400W, Perfect match for QNED TV

RNC9.ASQ70TY

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

Net Quantity

Country of Origin

Manufactured By

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

TV Synergy Bracket

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Imported By

LG Electronics India Pvt. LTD, A-24/6, mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 110044

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

TONLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. TONGQIAO FACTORY A&B Building, No. 88, North Of Luen Fat Road, Tongqiao IndustrialBase, Zhongkai High-tech Development Zone, Huizhou City,Guangdong Province, P.R. China GUANGDONG PROVINCE,China-0

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.1

Number of Speakers

7 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

What people are saying

