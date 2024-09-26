RNC9.ASQ70TY

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Dolby Atmos Sound Bar SQ70TY, 400W, Perfect match for QNED TV
-
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC9 Karaoke Party Speaker
-
LG Soundbar SQ70TY, 3.1.1Ch, 400W, Dolby Atmos, Center Upfiring speaker, QNED Matching Bracket No Drilling Required (QNED TV 82T/83/88T/90T)
All Spec
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
-

-
Net Quantity
-

-
Country of Origin
-

-
Manufactured By
-

All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. LTD, A-24/6, mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 110044
-
Net Quantity
-
1
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
TONLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. TONGQIAO FACTORY A&B Building, No. 88, North Of Luen Fat Road, Tongqiao IndustrialBase, Zhongkai High-tech Development Zone, Huizhou City,Guangdong Province, P.R. China GUANGDONG PROVINCE,China-0
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
7 EA
-
Output Power
-
400 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
33 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
3.0 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
What people are saying
