We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
LG XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
LG XL5S Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.
LG XL5S bg
Customize Your Party Lighting
LG XL5S Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.
*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
Hold Your Own Concert
LG XL5S There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar
Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime
*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.
*12-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
200 W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3.5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
12
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
55 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
289 x 570 x 280 mm
-
Carton Box
698 x 374 x 354 mm
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
6.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
2.5" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
11.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
13.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
XL5S
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth