LG Soundbar S40Q 2.1 Ch, 300W Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer

LG Soundbar S40Q + LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.
LG sound bar S40Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a geometric image.

TV Sound Mode Share

Made for Each Other

Pair your LG sound bar with the latest LG TVs to hear the full potential of your TV’s sound engine by tapping into the power of the TV processor to automatically optimize sound quality.*

*Compatible with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Designed to match

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to make your space look modern.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

2.1 Channel 300W

Amp Up Whatever You're Watching

Turn your TV into a home theater with 2.1 Channels and a booming wireless subwoofer for sound that will transform an ordinary TV night into an extraordinary TV night.

Sound That Adapts


Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.
HDMI Arc

One and Done

Eliminate messy cables by connecting your sound bar with just one cable.

From left, an image of rear speaker, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountin on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, Clockwise from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, rear speaker is placed in the living room.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Sound Bar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the left corner of the sound bar.

Music

Dolby Audio with Wireless Subwoofer

Enjoy streaming music connected to Bluetooth through Dolby Audio.
AI Sound Pro

Sound That Adapts

Deep learning algorithms automatically adjust sound levels depending on what you're listening to. Hear clear vocals in live sports, thunderous bass in live music, and dynamic sound in action scenes.

Bluetooth®

Ready to Pair

It’s easy to connect your phone or tablet to the sound bar via Bluetooth® and enjoy your playlist through the high-quality LG sound bar.

AV-SoundBar-S40Q-02-3-Best-Match-Desktop-v

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, our certain process is certified.

UL VALIDATED (logo) is shown.

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to sound bar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Recycled Inside Out

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our sound bar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our sound bar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The sound bar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Sound Bars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

All Spec

MAINSET

  • Subwoofer Color

    Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    760 x 63 x 90

  • Matching TV size (`22 New)

    109.22(43) ↑

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey / Jersey / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    1.98Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Gross Weight

    9.02 Kg

  • Gross Size (W x H x D) mm

    926 x 417 x 219

  • Color

    Yellow

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    300W

  • Front

    50W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    86dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    105 x 50 mm

  • Impedance

    6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    15.24 cm

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    3EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Color

    Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - App

    Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • FOTA

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - APP

    Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1Song )

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - USB

    Yes

  • OGG - USB

    Yes

  • WAV - USB

    Yes

  • MP3 - USB

    Yes

  • WMA - USB

    Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    20W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    30W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

