We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S40Q 2.1 Ch, 300W Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer
*Compatible with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Amp Up Whatever You're Watching
Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV
One and Done
The Full Home Entertainment Experience
Sound That Adapts
Ready to Pair
Good for the Earth from Start to Finish
Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic
There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles
There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.
*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.
Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2
On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.
*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.
Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp
There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
All Spec
MAINSET
-
Subwoofer Color
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
760 x 63 x 90
-
Matching TV size (`22 New)
109.22(43) ↑
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
1.98Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
9.02 Kg
-
Gross Size (W x H x D) mm
926 x 417 x 219
-
Color
Yellow
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
300W
-
Front
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
86dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
105 x 50 mm
-
Impedance
6ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
15.24 cm
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
3EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Color
Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - App
Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - App
Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
FOTA
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - APP
Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1Song )
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
Yes
-
OGG - USB
Yes
-
WAV - USB
Yes
-
MP3 - USB
Yes
-
WMA - USB
Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
20W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
30W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Vietnam
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
S40Q
LG Soundbar S40Q 2.1 Ch, 300W Dolby Digital, Wireless Subwoofer