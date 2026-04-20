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LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

S40T.CINDLLK
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital S40T.CINDLLK
Angled view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T
Top view of LG Soundbar S40T
Top angled view of the center of LG Soundbar S40T
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S40T's back
Angled view of SubWoofer
Back view of SubWoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV, 2.1 Channel, 300W, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital S40T.CINDLLK
Angled view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T
Top view of LG Soundbar S40T
Top angled view of the center of LG Soundbar S40T
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S40T's back
Angled view of SubWoofer
Back view of SubWoofer

Key Features

  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with WOW Interface
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
  • Immersive 2.1ch surround sound
More
LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOW Orchestra

Duetes with your LG TV’s sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

Concert scene is being played on LG TV on the wall. Virtual sound effect is coming out from LG TV, LG Soundbar S40T and its sub woofer simultaneously, showing how WOW Orchestra is created.

*Screen images simulated.

**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.

***WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 only), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 only), Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. 

****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar)

LG TV + LG soundbar, where the orchestra begins.

LG TV and LG Soundbar work together to create powerful synergy. WOW Orchestra combines both TV and soundbar speakers for richer, room-filling sound, while WOW Interface lets you control them easily with a single remote. Enjoy clearer dialogue, immersive audio for movies, sports, and gaming, plus seamless wireless connectivity and premium Dolby Atmos performance.

Feel every detail of an audio panorama

2.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Become part of the scene as 300W 2.1ch surround sound and a subwoofer make bold, lifelike soundscapes.
LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated.

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.
LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

  • Output Power

    300 W

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Country of Origin

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    7.6 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    22 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    35 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

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