Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos

S75Q

LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos

KCC-logo-S75Q

K POP

Made for Each Other

TV Sound Mode Share

Made for Each Other

Pair your LG sound bar with the latest LG TVs to hear the full potential of your TV’s sound engine by tapping into the power of the TV processor to automatically optimize sound quality.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories
*Compatible with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.
**Simulated image.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Designed to match

LG Sound Bars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Sound Bars with LG TV to make your space look modern.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. 
**For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its

affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the

United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.                                                       

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with Upward Firing Height Channels

Transform Your Room

Add a new dimension of sound that makes you feel like you’re in the action with Dolby Atmos or DTS:X* to bring immersive sound to your room—including up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead.

Transform Your Room

*For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United Statesand other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
**Simulated image.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar S75Q pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S75Q, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

3.1.2 Channel 380W

Amplify Your Entertainment

Find yourself in the center of it all no matter where you’re sitting with 3.1.2 channels and 380W for an immersive sound experience that makes every moment bigger.

Amplify Your Entertainment

*Simulated image.

Meridian Audio Technology

Premium Like No Other

Meridian Horizon upmixes two-channel stereo to any loudspeaker configuration and its adaptive upmixing treats high and low frequencies separately, to psychoacoustically optimize sound localization cues. This results in more stable imaging, with a larger sweet-spot, and a more immersive listening experience.

Premium Like No Other

High Res Audio (24bit/96kHz)

It's Like You're There

With a bitrate of nearly 3X higher than CD, you’ll experience a stunning audio resolution that’s closer to being in the studio when it was recorded.

It's Like You're There

*Simulated image.

Less is More
HDMI Passthrough — Dolby Vision, 4K and HDR10, Passthrough

Less is More

Connect your favorite streaming device, 4K Blu-ray player or gaming console to your sound bar with an HDMI cable and keep the same high resolution audio and Dolby Vision™ picture quality* you love.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories
**Simulated image.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • High Resolution Audio

    Up to 24bit/96kHz

  • 24-bit Upsampling

    Yes

  • 4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.3)

    Yes

  • Meridian Audio Technology

    Yes

  • USB Playback

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision & HDR10 Passthrough

    Yes

  • Sound Bar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • TV Remote Compatibility

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)

    iOS/Android OS

  • Smartphone Music File Playback

    Yes (Bluetooth)

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes (In App)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (eARC)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes (In App)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • LCD Display Auto-Dimmer

    Yes

  • Auto Power (On/Off) Remote / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Customize EQ Remote / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time Mode (On/Off) Remote / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Surround (On / Off) Remote / App

    Yes / Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

SOUND MODES

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (with Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos®

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • FLAC (Up to 192kHz) C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • OGG (Up to 48kHz) C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • WAV C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • MP3 C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • WMA C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • AAC C4A / USB

    x / Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes/Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

SPEAKERS

  • Channel

    3.1.2ch

  • Total Output Power

    380W

  • Front

    30W x 2

  • Center

    30W

  • Front Height (Left / Right):

    35W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wireless Active Subwoofer

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    4.2

  • LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes

  • Optical Input

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) Input

    1

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) Out

    1

POWER

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    38W

  • Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Subwoofer Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Rear Speaker Kit Power Consumption

    33W

  • Rear Speaker Kit Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W ↓

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • TV Matching

    40 (101.6cm) ↑

  • Sound Bar (WxHxD)

    89.15cm x 6.35cm x 11.93cm

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    18.03cm x 39.37cm x 28.95cm

  • Soundbar Net Weight

    8.4 lbs

  • Subwoofer Net Weight

    12.8 lbs

  • Carton Size (WxHxD)

    98.29cm x 22.60cm x 58.92cm

  • Shipping Weight

    31.5 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    AA x 2

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    195174029978

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

KCC-logo-S75Q

S75Q

LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos