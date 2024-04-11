We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories
*Compatible with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.
**Simulated image.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
**For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its
affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the
United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Transform Your Room
Transform Your Room
*For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United Statesand other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
**Simulated image.
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
Amplify Your Entertainment
Amplify Your Entertainment
*Simulated image.
Premium Like No Other
Premium Like No Other
It's Like You're There
It's Like You're There
*Simulated image.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories
**Simulated image.
All Spec
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
High Resolution Audio
Up to 24bit/96kHz
-
24-bit Upsampling
Yes
-
4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.3)
Yes
-
Meridian Audio Technology
Yes
-
USB Playback
Yes
-
Dolby Vision & HDR10 Passthrough
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
TV Remote Compatibility
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App (iOS/Android)
iOS/Android OS
-
Smartphone Music File Playback
Yes (Bluetooth)
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes (In App)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (eARC)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes (In App)
-
Display Type
LCD
-
LCD Display Auto-Dimmer
Yes
-
Auto Power (On/Off) Remote / App
Yes / Yes
-
Customize EQ Remote / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time Mode (On/Off) Remote / App
Yes / Yes
-
Surround (On / Off) Remote / App
Yes / Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
SOUND MODES
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (with Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos®
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz) C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz) C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
WAV C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
MP3 C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
WMA C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
AAC C4A / USB
x / Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes/Yes
-
SBC
Yes
SPEAKERS
-
Channel
3.1.2ch
-
Total Output Power
380W
-
Front
30W x 2
-
Center
30W
-
Front Height (Left / Right):
35W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless Active Subwoofer
Yes
-
Bluetooth
4.2
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes
-
Optical Input
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) Input
1
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.2) Out
1
POWER
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
38W
-
Soundbar Standby Power Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Rear Speaker Kit Power Consumption
33W
-
Rear Speaker Kit Standby Power Consumption
0.5W ↓
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
TV Matching
40 (101.6cm) ↑
-
Sound Bar (WxHxD)
89.15cm x 6.35cm x 11.93cm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
18.03cm x 39.37cm x 28.95cm
-
Soundbar Net Weight
8.4 lbs
-
Subwoofer Net Weight
12.8 lbs
-
Carton Size (WxHxD)
98.29cm x 22.60cm x 58.92cm
-
Shipping Weight
31.5 lbs
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
AA x 2
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
195174029978
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Vietnam
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
S75Q
LG S75Q 3.1.2 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos