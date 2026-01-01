We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SF1A Compact Size| 2 Channel|Dual Internal Speakers|Mood Lighting
40 watts and 2 channels space dominating sound
Super immersive sound with 40 watts and 2 channels surrounds the room. Powerful volume and life-like clarity bring content to life.
TV with scientific content is shown and SF1A soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer. On the bottom right dts logo and Dolby Digital Audio logos are placed.
Compact size to fit your space
50.8cm soundbar, perfectly sized for small space, under your TV.
Right-end of SF1A is shown.
Mood lighting
Multi color LED lights from the back
The lighting changes color in sync with the music
3 TV screens are shown: A woman singing with a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a medieval soldier in armor riding a horse. Below the TVs SF1A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. On the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.0
Bluetooth Codec
SBC
Optical
1
USB
Yes (1)
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Optical Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
Imported By
LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.
Country of Origin
Vietnam
Manufactured By
FENDA VIET NAM TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
508 x 66 x 80 mm
Box Size
565 x 137 x 127 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.0
Number of Speakers
2 EA
Output Power
30 W
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
1 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
10 W
SOUND EFFECT
Cinema
Yes
Music
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
2.1 kg
Main
1.4 kg
