LG Soundbar SF1A Compact Size| 2 Channel|Dual Internal Speakers|Mood Lighting

LG Soundbar SF1A Compact Size| 2 Channel|Dual Internal Speakers|Mood Lighting

SF1A
LG SF1A Soundbar front view
Soundbar front-top view
Soundbar top view
Soundbar rear view
Soundbar rear view with the lighting on
Soundbar side view
Soundbar top view with grill part separated
Soundbar side close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar grill part close-up
Soundbar cable ports close-up
Key Features

  • Vibrant sound in a compact design
  • Compact size to fit your space
  • Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • Mood lighting
More
On the left image TV with scientific content is shown and SF1A soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer. In the center image a TV is placed and showing a scene of a couple is staring at each other in front of a floor lamp. Below the TV there stands a SF1A soundbar. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SF1A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

On the left image TV with scientific content is shown and SF1A soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer. In the center image a TV is placed and showing a scene of a couple is staring at each other in front of a floor lamp. Below the TV there stands a SF1A soundbar. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SF1A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

40 watts and 2 channels space dominating sound

Super immersive sound with 40 watts and 2 channels surrounds the room. Powerful volume and life-like clarity bring content to life.

TV with scientific content is shown and SF1A soundbar is placed right below. On the floor the soundbar's sub woofer also stands. White semi-transparent sound waves are coming widely out of soundbar and the subwoofer. On the bottom right dts logo and Dolby Digital Audio logos are placed.

Compact size to fit your space

50.8cm soundbar, perfectly sized for small space, under your TV. 

Right-end of SF1A is shown.

On the left left-end of SF1A soundbar is placed with its outer shell missing to show its interior unit. On the right TV is showing a scene of a couple is staring at each other in front of a floor lamp. Below the TV there stands a SF1A soundbar.

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

 Easy one-step wireless connection to play from all your devices

Mood lighting

Multi color LED lights from the back

The lighting changes color in sync with the music

3 TV screens are shown: A woman singing with a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a medieval soldier in armor riding a horse. Below the TVs SF1A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. On the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    Yes (1)

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Manufactured By

    FENDA VIET NAM TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    508 x 66 x 80 mm

  • Box Size

    565 x 137 x 127 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.0

  • Number of Speakers

    2 EA

  • Output Power

    30 W

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    1 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    10 W

SOUND EFFECT

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    2.1 kg

  • Main

    1.4 kg

