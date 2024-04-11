Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SH7Q

K POP

LG SH7Q LG TV is placed in infinite space, showing a big wave scene. LG Sound Bar is below the TV. There's a ripple effect under the sound bar.




LG Sound Bar SH7Q

Experience the true
powerful sound

Experience the best sound for your cinematic
experience - with an 800W high power design.

Feel the High Power Sound
With 3 (7.62cm) Driver Units

Feel high power sound with LG Sound Bar SH7Q. It has five 3 (7.62cm) driver units that let you hear immersive sound and bass.

LG SH7Q Diagonal view with the sound bar. It shows five 3-inch driver units.

Cinematic Sound Experience
Powered by 5.1ch, 800W Sound Bar

5.1 Channel Audio, 800W power, and a subwoofer – LG Sound Bar SH7Q is the complete package with clear and immersive sound for an upgraded surround sound experience.

LG SH7Q In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a beige shelf with a rear speaker is placed on left. Dolby Atmos Virtual logo shown on right bottom of image.

LG SH7Q In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SH7Q is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Sounds Powerful
without Cables

Fill the room with powerful bass. This wireless subwoofer has an extra 200W. You can put it anywhere in the room without compromising interior design.
LG SH7Q From left, an image of sub woofer, Close up of LG TV, showing the mountain on the screen and LG Sound Bar below. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of LG Sound Bar. LG TV, showing a beach at sunset, and LG Sound Bar, sub woofer is placed in the living room.

The Full Home Entertainment Experience

Simply connect your LG Sound Bar to LG TV and enjoy incredible sound, breathtaking visuals, and a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.
LG SH7Q LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. DTS Virtual:X logo is shown on the bottom right corner of image.
Movies

DTS Virtual:X Immerses
You in Movies

A better experience with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Vision picture.
LG SH7Q LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. LG logo is shown on the right corner of the sound bar. It shows Bluethooth, USB, Optical, and HDMI icons.
Entertainment

Connected to Your
Favorites

Easily connect to the device you choose— LG Sound Bar SH7Q supports Bluetooth, USB, Optical and HDMI cables.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Sound Bar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Sound Bars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

Elevated Sound with
LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Looking Forward to
a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.

LG SH7Q From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo) are shown.

Made with Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Sound Bars as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the Sound Bar body use recycled plastic — We’re taking a more considerate approach to sound bar production.

LG SH7Q There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Sound Bars has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

LG SH7Q There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Model Name

    SH7Q

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1200 x 97 x 145

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 390 x 261

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Metal Grille/Mold/Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    8.6Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Gross Weight

    21.0Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1326 x 482 x 251

  • Color

    Yellow

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    5.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    800W

  • Front

    120W x 2

  • Center

    120W

  • Surround (Side)

    120W x 2

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    3 (7.62cm) (Paper, Silver)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    3 (7.62cm) (Paper, Silver)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    3 (7.62cm) (Paper, Silver)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    6 (i15.24 cm)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKERS

  • Number of Speakers

    6EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Fota

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

    Yes / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main- Top / Center (Top) / Surround

    Yes / Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1Songs)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • OGG - USB

    Yes

  • WAV - USB

    Yes

  • MP3 - USB

    Yes

  • WMA - USB

    Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS ("(SMPS)" Sheet )

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    95W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Open Source - YES (Full or Simple) /NO

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

What people are saying

