Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers

SNC4R

LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers

LG SNC4R front view of sound bar with sub woofer

K POP

LG SNC4R Close-up image of a speaker

Carbon Woofer for a High Fidelity Sound

LG Sound Bar SNC4R was engineered to produce clear sound with no distortion. Especially, carbon diaphragm in speaker woofer unit assures excellent sound clarity.
LG SNC4R Image of a TV and sound bar set up

Adaptive Sound Control

Music, movies and even the news all have different audio profiles. LG Sound Bar SNC4R featuring Adaptive Sound Control identifies what's being played and automatically adjusts the sound mode to create the ideal audio experience.
LG SNC4R Image of TV, sound bar and subwoofer set up

Wireless Subwoofer

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SNC4R wireless subwoofer - convenient and easy to install, it pumps out 200 watts.

Feel audio from every direction

Enjoy surround sound with the two additional wireless speakers in the mix. The 2.0ch rear speakers deliver audio from behind you for true physical depth of immersive, surround sound in a wall-mountable design.

LG SNC4R Image of a living room with home theatre set up

Allow the included rear speakers to augment your audio system with two 70 watt speakers and a receiver. The two additional audio channels will boost your sound and captivate your audience constantly.

LG SNC4R CAV-SoundBar-SNC4R-04-Connect-and-Upgrade-to-Surround-Desktop-sub

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

LG SNC4R -30 degree side view of sound bar (partial)

Versatile Connectivity

LG Sound Bar SNC4R has various inputs and convenient options such as Optical and Bluetooth®.
LG SNC4R Image of right side of sound bar and cell phone next to it

Bluetooth, Stream Anything

Streaming music directly via Bluetooth® from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SNC4R.
LG SNC4R Image of a living room with home theatre set up

TV Sound Sync

LG Sound Bar SNC4R can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® and optical. Enjoy more plentiful TV sound with a simple connection.
Print

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    4.1ch

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG SNC4R front view of sound bar with sub woofer

SNC4R

LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers