LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers
Feel audio from every direction
LG SNC4R Image of a living room with home theatre set up
LG SNC4R CAV-SoundBar-SNC4R-04-Connect-and-Upgrade-to-Surround-Desktop-sub
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
4.1ch
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
Buy Directly
SNC4R
LG SNC4R 420W Sound Bar w/ Bluetooth Streaming and Surround Sound Speakers