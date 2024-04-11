We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SPK8-S 2.0 Channel, 140W, Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit compatible with LG Sound Bar models GX, SN6Y, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG, SN7Y, SN5Y, SP9YA, SP8YA, G1, SPD7Y, SP7Y (Black)
Wall Mount Sold Separately
Surround Sound Expansion
LG sound bars can fill a room with thrilling, immersive virtual surround audio. But select models can also be upgraded to true surround sound via these add-on rear channel speakers (sound bar sold separately). The contents of this kit can turn a living room into a home theater.
Wireless Connection
This easy to set up rear-channel speaker kit is designed to link wirelessly to the sound bar for enhanced surround sound performance.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Wireless Box Size (WxHxD) mm
60 x 220 x 175
-
Rear speaker Size (W x H x D) mm
100 x 140 x 100
-
Wireless Box Net Weight (Kg)
0.97Kg
-
Rear speaker (2EA) Net Weight (Kg)
1.87Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
282 x 272 x 226
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.42Kg
SPEAKER
-
Rear (Left/Right)
70W x 2
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Rear speaker cable
Yes
-
Wireless Receiver
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
50W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5↓
GENERAL
-
Channels
2.0ch
-
Total Power
140W
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Yes
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Buy Directly
SPK8-S
