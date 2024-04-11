Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SPK8-S 2.0 Channel, 140W, Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit compatible with LG Sound Bar models GX, SN6Y, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG, SN7Y, SN5Y, SP9YA, SP8YA, G1, SPD7Y, SP7Y (Black)

SPK8-S

SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage

LG Sound Bar

Expand Your Sound

Pair the LG Rear Speaker Kit to GX and SN6Y sound bar for true home theatre surround sound.

TWO 70W SPEAKERS | WALL MOUNTABLE | WIRELESS CONNECTION

Wall Mount Sold Separately

Hear the whole picture.

Surround Sound Expansion

LG sound bars can fill a room with thrilling, immersive virtual surround audio. But select models can also be upgraded to true surround sound via these add-on rear channel speakers (sound bar sold separately). The contents of this kit can turn a living room into a home theater.

Wireless Connection

This easy to set up rear-channel speaker kit is designed to link wirelessly to the sound bar for enhanced surround sound performance.

Wall Mountable

For even greater design flexibility, these speakers can also be unobtrusively wall-mounted, especially handy when there’s no table or shelf nearby.

SPK8-S Compatible Sound Bars

SN6Y and GX Sound Bars are compatible with the SPK8-S Wireless Rear Speaker Kit.

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Wireless Box Size (WxHxD) mm

    60 x 220 x 175

  • Rear speaker Size (W x H x D) mm

    100 x 140 x 100

  • Wireless Box Net Weight (Kg)

    0.97Kg

  • Rear speaker (2EA) Net Weight (Kg)

    1.87Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    282 x 272 x 226

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.42Kg

SPEAKER

  • Rear (Left/Right)

    70W x 2

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Rear speaker cable

    Yes

  • Wireless Receiver

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    50W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5↓

GENERAL

  • Channels

    2.0ch

  • Total Power

    140W

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Surround Sound Expansion

    Yes

  • Wireless Connection

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

SPK8-S

