Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG SPT8-S 100W, 2.0Ch Wireless Rear Surround Speakers for SG10TY, SQ70TY, S70TY & S77TY Soundba

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG SPT8-S 100W, 2.0Ch Wireless Rear Surround Speakers for SG10TY, SQ70TY, S70TY & S77TY Soundba

LG SPT8-S 100W, 2.0Ch Wireless Rear Surround Speakers for SG10TY, SQ70TY, S70TY & S77TY Soundba

SPT8-S
  • LG SPT8-S Soundbars front view
  • Angled view of Rear Speakers
  • Back view of Rear Speakers
LG SPT8-S Soundbars front view
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Amplified entertainment with 2.0ch surround sound
  • Simple wireless Soundbar connection
  • Total compatibility with S90TY, S77TY, S70TY, SG10TY and SQ70TY Soundbar models

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Rear speakers in a white space with each sitting on a marble podium.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Wireless Connectivity

Wirelessly collaborates with your LG Soundbar

The Rear Speaker features a built-in wireless receiver box to reduce clutter and simplify installation.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, a subwoofer, and rear speakers in a modern apartment overlooking the city. The rear speakers sit on minimalist side tables behind two sofas. A white circular band denoting connectivity stretches from the soundbar to subwoofer and rear speakers. Blue waves appear from soundbar and one rear speaker in left and a connectivity symbol bounce between the soundbar to the rear speaker. The TV shows two people playing the violin.

*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

LG Soundbar Compatibility

Boost the immersion of your LG Soundbar

The Rear Speakers are designed to fit your LG Soundbar seamlessly for a simple setup, clean design, and synergetic performance.

*Compatible LG Soundbars: S90TY, S77TY, S75TR, S70TR, S70TY, S65TR, S60TR, and SG10TY.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Eelectronics India Limited, A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate,Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    Section 37, Zhongkai High-Tech Development ZOne, Huizhou City, Guangong Province, China

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Rear Speaker

    100 x 176.5 x 120

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.0ch

  • Number of Speakers

    2

  • Output Power

    100W

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

PICKS FOR YOU: