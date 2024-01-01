Terms and Conditions:

Win for Sure

T&C* Apply: Apply: Products shown are for representation purposes only and actual product may vary. All the offers are available at sole discretion of LG Electronics India. Unless mentioned otherwise all the offers are valid from 16th October 2023 to 20th November 2023 or till the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Offer is available on selected products only, kindly check with store manager for offers before purchase. LG shall not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer.



This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG) on the purchase of LG products exclusively from LG Brand Shop ("BS") only.

Offer valid from 16th October to 20th November 2023

Offer Applicable on

HE: OLED, QNED All models & UHD & Nano cell >=55" and above, XBOOM all Models, Sound Bar on Selected models: S95QR, SC9S, SH7Q, SNC4R, S40Q, SP2, SP11RA, GX, SP8A, S95QR, QP5SN6Y, S75Q

Offer Applicable across all RO/BO except TN

Customer will get a chance to Scratch card digitally and get a chance to win assured rewards Up to Rs.7000/- (Other Denomination: 500, 999, 1500, 3000, 5000) or chance to win Jackpot (55" OLED, 55" UHD, FN5U TONEFree) on Select products.

No two products can be clubbed together on one single invoice.

To avail the offer the Customer must have a valid mobile number. One phone number will be used per invoice during the offer period.

The SSE will enter the Phone Number of the Customer details along with his purchase details on the URL.

The Customer will get an SMS stating the instant rebate amount and an OTP (One Time Password) on his phone number which has to be shown to the SSE/ Shop owner to avail the offer instantly on the invoice.

The maximum rebate Rs.7000/- on one invoice of transaction.

For Customer winning 55" OLED / 55"UHD / TONEFree (FN5U Model), Gift Tax to be borne by the Customer/Winner.



On Winning OLED TV, UHD TV, TONEFree, Tax to be borne by the Customer.

TDS (if the prize won is more than INR 10K (NRGP Price), TDS @30% u/s 194B ) on Reward Product shall be borne by the respective winners for which they need to submit TDS amount DD, PAN card Copy, Name as per Pan & Email Id.

Consumer gift delivery at BO / Service center / Outlet / BS as per winners nearby location.

Offer available at all Brand Shops in India except in the state of Tamil Nadu or any other locations where it is not applicable as per law.

Rewards is not transferable and cannot be clubbed together with any other offer or scheme.

Any rewards and/or gifts can't be exchanged against cash or wire transfer of funds.

LG at its sole discretion reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

By participating in this offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions. Participation to this offer is purely voluntarily.

Offers are available on select products in select outlets of select cities only. Products are available without this offer also. Participating in the offer shall be treated as deemed consent under privacy laws.

All disputes arising out of this offer are to be settled /adjudicated under the Jurisdiction of Delhi Courts.

Please ask the retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase or visit www.lg.com/in.

World's Number 1 OLED TV Brand - Source is Omdia (Research by independent third party). Unit Shipments, 2013 - 2022. Results are not endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Logos shown in the Creative belong to respective trademark owners only.



