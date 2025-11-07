About Cookies on This Site

LG "SeaLGap" Wall Gap Filling Putty

LG "SeaLGap" Wall Gap Filling Putty

LG "SeaLGap" Wall Gap Filling Putty

CLS32182901
front view
rear view
prospective view
front view
rear view
prospective view

Key Features

  • Provide a smooth and even finish to your wall
  • Perfectly suitable to fill the gap
  • Adds hardness and durability to the wall surface prior to paint
SeaLGap Wall Gap Filling Putty

SeaLGap Wall Gap Filling Putty

  • SeaLGap is blend of mineral powder& white cement that's used to make smooth mixture. This mixture can be used to close the hole formed in the wall during RAC Installtion

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity300 gm
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    300

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS32182901

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

