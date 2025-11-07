About Cookies on This Site

LG AC cover for Outdoor wall units

LG AC cover for Outdoor wall units

LG AC cover for Outdoor wall units

CLS32187101
LG CLS32187001 front view
LG CLS32187001 front view

Key Features

  • LG AC Cover for Sun protection
  • Dust and Dirt Protection
  • Weather Resistance
  • Easy Installation
  • Eco friendly
  • Easy to clean
More
Split AC Outdoor Unit Cover

Split AC Outdoor Unit Cover

  • High Quality, Durable, Anti-tearing, Big capacity, Waterproof and Dustproof
  • Best Air Conditioner Cover protector for your air conditioner
  • Waterproof & Dustproof Air Conditioner Cover for Outside Units
  • Made of high quality PVC poly vinyl, water-resistant material, Waterproof and dustproof

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity1 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    220 x 280 x 15

  • Product Weight (g)

    400

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    "SAC Outdoor Cover" for all LG Split 1.5 ton RAC outdoor Models

GENERAL

  • Category

    Cover

  • Note

    SAC Outdoor Cover

  • Part Number

    CLS32187101

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

