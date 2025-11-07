We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AC cover for Outdoor wall units
- High Quality, Durable, Anti-tearing, Big capacity, Waterproof and Dustproof
- Best Air Conditioner Cover protector for your air conditioner
- Waterproof & Dustproof Air Conditioner Cover for Outside Units
- Made of high quality PVC poly vinyl, water-resistant material, Waterproof and dustproof
PRODUCT DETAIL
|Net Quantity
|1 N
|Country of Origin
|India
|Manufactured By
|LG Electronics India Ltd
|Imported By
|LG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
220 x 280 x 15
Product Weight (g)
400
COMPATIBLE MODELS
Compatible Model
"SAC Outdoor Cover" for all LG Split 1.5 ton RAC outdoor Models
GENERAL
Category
Cover
Note
SAC Outdoor Cover
Part Number
CLS32187101
PRODUCT DETAILS
