PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet-Filter

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by LG's internal R&D laboratory. Experimental conditions: Tested in a 132m² area of ​​a pet cafe, using the AS309DNP model in pet mode and the AS309DWA model in automatic mode. The weight of dust and hair collected in the bottom filter was measured. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.

***Tested by TÜV Rheinland. Experimental conditions: In an 8 cubic meter laboratory with a temperature of (23 ± 5) degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of (55 ± 15)%, the deodorization effect of the AS201NNFA photocatalytic filter was compared with a standard filter. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.