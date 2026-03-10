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PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter

PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter

ADQ75153435
Front view of PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter ADQ75153435
front view
side view
top view
dimension
style view
style view
Front view of PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter ADQ75153435
front view
side view
top view
dimension
style view
style view

Key Features

  • LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter
  • Minimizes smog causing materials (SO2, NO2), sickening house syndrome materials (toluene, formaldehyde), domestic odor, and sulphur compounds.
  • Minimizes PM1.0, allergen materials, bacterial and viral from the air.
For the Pet model

PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet-Filter

this is an image of an LG air purifier with a pet filter function and its filter.

this is an image of an LG air purifier with a pet filter function and its filter.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Fresher air, less pet hair

Tested by LGE's in-house R&D lab, the pet mode model, compared to LG's non-pet mode model, improves filtration efficiency by an average of 30% for pet hair near the floor, helping you create a cleaner, fresher home. 

The filter includes an easily replaceable hair filter.

It sucks up the flying dog hair and allows you to replace the front hair filter.

Reduce pet odors and provide fresh air

Compared to standard filters, photocatalytic filters can improve deodorization by 94%, removing pet odors and helping you keep your home fresh and clean.

It absorbs the cat's scent, making your home more comfortable and inviting.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

**Tested by LG's internal R&D laboratory. Experimental conditions: Tested in a 132m² area of ​​a pet cafe, using the AS309DNP model in pet mode and the AS309DWA model in automatic mode. The weight of dust and hair collected in the bottom filter was measured. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.

***Tested by TÜV Rheinland. Experimental conditions: In an 8 cubic meter laboratory with a temperature of (23 ± 5) degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of (55 ± 15)%, the deodorization effect of the AS201NNFA photocatalytic filter was compared with a standard filter. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.

Clean Air with a Multi-Filtration System

LG Air Purifiers have multiple filteration system firstly Pre filter Second HEPA filter and third Activated carbon filter

① Pre Filter: Traps big particles

② Hepa Filter : Eliminate 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns

③ Deodorization Filter : removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals

*Tested by Korea Construction and Living Environment Testing Institute (KCL), suspended particulate matter refers to particles of 0.01㎛, and the test time is 38 minutes. The test results are obtained in a test environment and may vary due to different experimental conditions. 

**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from actual product.

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[**Total Dust Collection**]

*Test Date: January 2021.

*Test Organization: Korea Conformity Laboratories.

*est Model: AS351NNFA.

*Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 23±1℃, relative humidity 50±2%, tested aerosol KCI (potassium chloride).

*Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2018 Modified.

*Test Results: 0.01㎛ Ultrafine dust reduced by 99.999% (reduced by 99.999% after 37 minutes and 55 seconds of operation).

*This test result was obtained under the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.

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[**5 Hazardous Gases**]

*Test Date: November 2021.

*Test Organization: KIMM.

*Test Model: AS352NGHA.

*Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132 Tested Hazardous Gases: Ammonia, Acetic Acid, Acetaldehyde, Toluene, Formaldehyde.

*Test Results: Removal efficiency of the five gases was 100% (CA certification standard: above 70%).

*This test result was obtained in the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.

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[**SO2/NO2 Gas**]

*Test Date: January 2021.

*Test Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories.

*Test Model: AS351NNFA.

*Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 21±1℃, relative humidity 45±5%.

*Test Method: SPS-KACA002-132:2018.

*Test Results: NO2/SO2 gas removal rate: higher than 99.5%.

*This test result was obtained under the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.

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BAF* (Certified by the British Allergy Federation)

BAF* (Certified by the British Allergy Federation)

- Use filter to reduce allergy-causing substances

CA** (Certified by the Korea Air Purification Association)

CA** (Certified by the Korea Air Purification Association)

- Effectively reduce five types of harmful gases

*BAF : https://www.allergyuk.org/our-services/allergyuk-products/lg-puricare-360-air-purifier/.

*BAF : https://www.allergyuk.org/our-services/allergyuk-products/lg-puricare-360-single-air-purifier/.

**CA

 1) Test Date: November 2021.

 2) Test Organization: KIMM.

 3) Test Model: AS352NGHA.

 4) Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132 Tested Hazardous Gases: Ammonia, Acetic Acid, Acetaldehyde, Toluene, Formaldehyde.

 5) Test Results: Removal efficiency of the five gases was 100% (CA certification standard: above 70%).

***This test result was obtained in the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.

Mounting Location

Depending on the model of the LG air purifier you are using, the number of filters may vary between one and two
Depending on the model of the LG air purifier you are using, the number of filters may vary between one and two
Depending on the model of the LG air purifier you are using, the number of filters may vary between one and two
Depending on the model of the LG air purifier you are using, the number of filters may vary between one and two

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

**For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

***Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from actual product.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

This is a video showing how to replace the filter of an LG air purifier.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    28.2

  • Length (cm)

    18.1

  • Net Weight (g)

    643

GENERAL

  • Category

    Filter

  • Part Number

    ADQ75153435

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