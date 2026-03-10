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PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter
PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet Filter
ADQ75153435
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Key Features
- LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter
- Minimizes smog causing materials (SO2, NO2), sickening house syndrome materials (toluene, formaldehyde), domestic odor, and sulphur compounds.
- Minimizes PM1.0, allergen materials, bacterial and viral from the air.
For the Pet model
PuriCare 360° Air Purifier V Pet-Filter
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Fresher air, less pet hair
Tested by LGE's in-house R&D lab, the pet mode model, compared to LG's non-pet mode model, improves filtration efficiency by an average of 30% for pet hair near the floor, helping you create a cleaner, fresher home.
The filter includes an easily replaceable hair filter.
Reduce pet odors and provide fresh air
Compared to standard filters, photocatalytic filters can improve deodorization by 94%, removing pet odors and helping you keep your home fresh and clean.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by LG's internal R&D laboratory. Experimental conditions: Tested in a 132m² area of a pet cafe, using the AS309DNP model in pet mode and the AS309DWA model in automatic mode. The weight of dust and hair collected in the bottom filter was measured. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.
***Tested by TÜV Rheinland. Experimental conditions: In an 8 cubic meter laboratory with a temperature of (23 ± 5) degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of (55 ± 15)%, the deodorization effect of the AS201NNFA photocatalytic filter was compared with a standard filter. These test results are from the test environment and may vary depending on the experimental conditions.
Clean Air with a Multi-Filtration System
① Pre Filter: Traps big particles
② Hepa Filter : Eliminate 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns
③ Deodorization Filter : removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals
*Tested by Korea Construction and Living Environment Testing Institute (KCL), suspended particulate matter refers to particles of 0.01㎛, and the test time is 38 minutes. The test results are obtained in a test environment and may vary due to different experimental conditions.
**Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from actual product.
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[**Total Dust Collection**]
*Test Date: January 2021.
*Test Organization: Korea Conformity Laboratories.
*est Model: AS351NNFA.
*Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 23±1℃, relative humidity 50±2%, tested aerosol KCI (potassium chloride).
*Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2018 Modified.
*Test Results: 0.01㎛ Ultrafine dust reduced by 99.999% (reduced by 99.999% after 37 minutes and 55 seconds of operation).
*This test result was obtained under the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.
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[**5 Hazardous Gases**]
*Test Date: November 2021.
*Test Organization: KIMM.
*Test Model: AS352NGHA.
*Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132 Tested Hazardous Gases: Ammonia, Acetic Acid, Acetaldehyde, Toluene, Formaldehyde.
*Test Results: Removal efficiency of the five gases was 100% (CA certification standard: above 70%).
*This test result was obtained in the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.
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[**SO2/NO2 Gas**]
*Test Date: January 2021.
*Test Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories.
*Test Model: AS351NNFA.
*Test Conditions: Indoor temperature 21±1℃, relative humidity 45±5%.
*Test Method: SPS-KACA002-132:2018.
*Test Results: NO2/SO2 gas removal rate: higher than 99.5%.
*This test result was obtained under the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.
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BAF* (Certified by the British Allergy Federation)
- Use filter to reduce allergy-causing substances
CA** (Certified by the Korea Air Purification Association)
- Effectively reduce five types of harmful gases
*BAF : https://www.allergyuk.org/our-services/allergyuk-products/lg-puricare-360-air-purifier/.
*BAF : https://www.allergyuk.org/our-services/allergyuk-products/lg-puricare-360-single-air-purifier/.
**CA
1) Test Date: November 2021.
2) Test Organization: KIMM.
3) Test Model: AS352NGHA.
4) Test Method: SPS-KACA002-0132 Tested Hazardous Gases: Ammonia, Acetic Acid, Acetaldehyde, Toluene, Formaldehyde.
5) Test Results: Removal efficiency of the five gases was 100% (CA certification standard: above 70%).
***This test result was obtained in the test environment, and the test results may vary due to different experimental conditions.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
**For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
***Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may vary from actual product.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
STEP 1
Hold the top of the rear cover of the product and pull it slightly to achieve separation.
-‘PM1.0&GAS SENSOR SYSTEM’ is marked on the rear cover of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter in the appliance.
-Install it with the side where the handle is attached facing up.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixing grooves at the bottom of the product and close the cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Hold the top of the rear cover of the product and pull it slightly to achieve separation.
-‘PM1.0&GAS SENSOR SYSTEM’ is marked on the rear cover of the product.
STEP 2
Remove particles off of the ultra-fine filter with a vacuum cleaner or a soft brush.
-If contamination cannot be eliminated after cleaning, replace the ultra-fine filter.
STEP 3
Separate the ultra-fine filter from the total filter.
- How to separate the ultra-fine filter: Check the Velcro of the ultra-fine filter and carefully remove the ultra-fine filter in order to avoid it being damaged.
STEP 4
Insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixing grooves at the bottom of the product and close the cover.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
28.2
Length (cm)
18.1
Net Weight (g)
643
GENERAL
Category
Filter
Part Number
ADQ75153435
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