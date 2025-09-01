LG Dish Washer Detergent_1 kg

Dishwasher Detergent 1 Kg - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing detergent specially formulated for LG dishwashers and Indian cooking styles. Now enhanced with the power of enzymes, our advanced formula effectively removes tough stains like tea, coffee, dried food, and grease—leaving dishes and glassware spotless!

1. Scrape off excess food before loading.

2. Fill the detergent dispenser as per the selected programe (mentioned in the owner manual

3. For best results, use in combination with LG Dine & Shine Salt and Rinse Aid.