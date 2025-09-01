Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Dish Washer Detergent_1 kg

LG Dish Washer Detergent_1 kg

LG Dish Washer Detergent_1 kg

CLS30103901
LG CLS30103901 Care Accessories Front View
LG CLS30103901 Care Accessories Front View

Key Features

  • Cleans so well, no need to Pre Wash
  • Has active enzymes that help removal of stains from the dishes / utensils.
  • Dishes, Glassware come out Spotless Clean
  • Specially formulated for Indian Style of Cooking
More

Dishwasher Detergent 1 Kg - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

 

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing detergent specially formulated for LG dishwashers and Indian cooking styles. Now enhanced with the power of enzymes, our advanced formula effectively removes tough stains like tea, coffee, dried food, and grease—leaving dishes and glassware spotless!

 

1. Scrape off excess food before loading.

2. Fill the detergent dispenser as per the selected programe (mentioned in the owner manual

3. For best results, use in combination with LG Dine & Shine Salt and Rinse Aid.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    150 x 170 x 65

  • Product Weight (kg)

    1

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    DFB424FP, DFB424FW, DFB424FM, DFB523FP, DFB512FP, D1454DF, D1454TF, D1451WF

GENERAL

  • Category

    Detergent

  • Part Number

    CLS30103901

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: