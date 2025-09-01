LG Dish Washer Detergent_1 kg

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dishwasher Detergent 1 Kg - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.
LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing detergent specially formulated for LG dishwashers and Indian cooking styles. Now enhanced with the power of enzymes, our advanced formula effectively removes tough stains like tea, coffee, dried food, and grease—leaving dishes and glassware spotless!
1. Scrape off excess food before loading.
2. Fill the detergent dispenser as per the selected programe (mentioned in the owner manual
3. For best results, use in combination with LG Dine & Shine Salt and Rinse Aid.