LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

PRODUCT SOP :

Dishwasher Rinse Aid 500 ml - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

PRODUCT FEATURES :

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing rinse aid specially formulated for LG dishwashers and Indian cooking styles. It helps eliminate water spots, streaks, and cloudy residue from dishes and glassware, ensuring a sparkling, spotless finish after every wash.

Usage Instruction :

1. Fill the rinse aid compartment of your dishwasher as per the owner manual instructions.

2. Regular use ensures optimal drying and shine.

3. For best results, use with LG Dine & Shine Detergent and Salt.