About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

CLS30106303
LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL
LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

Key Features

  • Specially designed for Indian cooking residues and water conditions
  • Prevents water spots and streaks on dishes and glassware
  • Enhances drying performance and shine
  • Compatible with all LG dishwasher models
  • Trusted LG quality for over a decade
More

PRODUCT SOP :

Dishwasher Rinse Aid 500 ml - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

 

PRODUCT FEATURES :

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing rinse aid specially formulated for LG dishwashers and Indian cooking styles. It helps eliminate water spots, streaks, and cloudy residue from dishes and glassware, ensuring a sparkling, spotless finish after every wash.

 

Usage Instruction :

1. Fill the rinse aid compartment of your dishwasher as per the owner manual instructions.

2. Regular use ensures optimal drying and shine.

3. For best results, use with LG Dine & Shine Detergent and Salt.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    70 x 190 x 50

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0.5

GENERAL

  • Capacity (ℓ)

    0.5

  • Category

    Rinse

  • Part Number

    CLS30106303

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    500 ml

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: