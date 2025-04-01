Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microfiber Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances (Pack of 3)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Microfiber Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances (Pack of 3)

Microfiber Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances (Pack of 3)

CLS31800203
()
  • LG cls31800203 appliance-accessories front view
  • front view
  • back view
  • detail view
  • cloth
  • grey cloth
  • green cloth
  • yellow cloth
LG cls31800203 appliance-accessories front view
front view
back view
detail view
cloth
grey cloth
green cloth
yellow cloth

Key Features

  • Screatch free cleaning
  • Super Fine, Super Soft & Non Abrasive
  • Reusable & Durable
  • Multicolor & Multipurpose
More

Microfiber scratch

Microfiber Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances
(Pack of 3)

  • Scratch free cleaning for shiny surfaces (TV,refrigerators,microwave ovens,washing machines,water purifiers)
  • Ideal for painted/clear coated surfaces, chrome, glass, dashboards etc to remove residues including waxes,       polishes, glazes and fingerprints
  • Quickly entraps dust and sand from glass and paint surfaces
  • Leaves your appliances perfect clean

 

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity 3 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

All Model Series Applicable

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS31800203

  • Color

    Yellow, Green & Gray

  • Components

    Pack of 3

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: