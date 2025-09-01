LG TV 2025 Series Magic Remote Controller

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
AKB76046609
Key Features

  • LG TV Genuine Remote Controller
  • LG Magic Remote Control
  • Intelligent Voice Recognition
  • Intuitive Mouse Like Pointing and Wheel Control
  • Bluetooth based Remote
  • Mic Button for Voice Commands
The AI ​​Magic Remote completes the AI ​​Experience

Easily control your TV with the AI ​​Magic Remote, without any additional devices. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like a mouse, or simply speak voice commands.

This video shows the functions of the Magic Remote Control

*AI Magic Remote design, availability, and features may vary by region and language support, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an Internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition can only be offered in countries that support NLP in your native language.

How to Register

How to register the Magic Remote Control

To use the Magic Remote, first pair it with your TV.

1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.

2. Point the Magic Remote at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) on the remote control.

- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote, try again after turning the TV off and back on.

How to deregister the Magic Remote Control

Press the (Back) and (Home) buttons at the same time, for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote with your TV.

- Press and hold the (Home) and (Q. Settings) buttons for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote at the same time.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

DIMENSIONS

AKB76046609

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    42 x 191 x 31.2

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0.0965

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    65UA82506LA, 65UA82006LA, 55UA82506LA, 55UA82006LA, 50UA82506LA, 50UA82006LA, 43UA82506LA, 43UA82006LA

GENERAL

  • Category

    Magic Remote Controller

  • Part Number

    AKB76046609

