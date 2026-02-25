About Cookies on This Site

LG Magic Remote for Select 2020 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

LG Magic Remote for Select 2020 LG Smart TV w/ AI ThinQ

EBX64329215
Magic Remote
LG EBX64329215 TV Accessories front view
Key Features

  • Intuitive Mouse with pointing and wheel control

• Bluetooth based Remote

• Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys Point, Click and Scroll

• Universal Control

• Single Click Access

• Mic Button for Voice Commands

ThinQ AI

Prime video, NETFLIX.

Universal control

Point, click & Scroll

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    47x183x34

  • Product Weight (g)

    99.8

GENERAL

  • Category

    Magic Remote Controller

  • Note

    "‎LG Smart Remote for‎ AN-MR20, LG SMART REMOTE, LG MAGIC REMOTE ORIGINAL - ‎Bluetooth based remote, Netflix and Prime Video Hot Keys, Intuitive Mouse with pointing and wheel control"

  • Part Number

    EBX64329215

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

