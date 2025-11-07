About Cookies on This Site

LG Washing Machine ScaLGo 3-Pack Tub Cleaner Powder (Top Load/Front Load)

CLS31460001
LG CLS31460001 front view
LG CLS31460001 front view

Key Features

  • For removing scale from washing maching
  • Remove/reduce hard water scale
  • ROHS Approved
  • Help in reduction in power usage
  • Help to increasing heating efficiency of heaters in the washing machine by removing the sacle deposited on the heater.
  • Help in increasing the service life of washing machine
Descaling Powder
ScaLGo

Descaling Powder

Your Washing Machine deals with Dirt & grease of your clothes. Above all, it deals with Water Hardness. All these develop scales on the inner drum of your washing machine, which reduces its performance & life…
How To Use
All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, cm)

    12.5 X 4 X 9.5

  • Product Weight (g)

    300

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS31460001

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    300 gm

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

