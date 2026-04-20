Liquid Detergent for Cloth Washing 1 Ltr. Bottle (Front Load)

PRODUCT SOP :

"GentLGleam" For Front Load Liquid Detergent

PRODUCT FEATURES :

GentLGeam Liquid Detergent provides bright cleaning by removing tough stains in just 1 wash

Liquid Detergent has been especially designed for all LG front load & Top Load washing machines

1 liter of GentLGleam Liquid washes clothes as much as 1 KG powder

GentLGleam Liquid comes with a unique cap design which ensures zero spillage and easy dosing

GenLGleam being in liquid form it is easily soluble and thus avoids detergent residue on clothes

and on machine parts, this makes fluff ideal for washing delicate fabrics and clothes for babies and adult with sensitive skin