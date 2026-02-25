We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Adjustable plastic washing machine feet (large size)
LG Adjustable plastic washing machine feet (large size)
Key Features
- LG Washing machines Genuine Others
- Use only with MJB65174503; must be purchased together for proper operation
- Ensures long-lasting, stable, and reliable washing machine performance through proper placement and leveling.
- The washing machine must be completely horizontal and firmly positioned without tilting or “seesawing” under load.
- Install on a clean surface free from floor wax or any slippery coatings.
- Keep the washing machine feet dry to prevent vibration or noise.
Mounting Location
This is the mounting location of the plastic cap
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
- Wooden floors are particularly susceptible to vibration.
- To prevent vibration we recommend you place rubber cups at least 15 mm thick of the each foot of the washing machine, secured to at least - two floor beams with screws.
- If possible install the washing machine in one of the corners of the room, where the floor is more stable.
- Fit the rubber cups to reduce vibration.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
9
Length (cm)
2.6
GENERAL
Category
Foot Pad
Part Number
MJB65174401
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.