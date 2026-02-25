About Cookies on This Site

LG Adjustable plastic washing machine feet (large size)

LG Adjustable plastic washing machine feet (large size)

MJB65174401
Key Features

  • LG Washing machines Genuine Others
  • Use only with MJB65174503; must be purchased together for proper operation
  • Ensures long-lasting, stable, and reliable washing machine performance through proper placement and leveling.
  • The washing machine must be completely horizontal and firmly positioned without tilting or “seesawing” under load.
  • Install on a clean surface free from floor wax or any slippery coatings.
  • Keep the washing machine feet dry to prevent vibration or noise.
Mounting Location

This is the mounting location of the plastic cap

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

- Wooden floors are particularly susceptible to vibration.

- To prevent vibration we recommend you place rubber cups at least 15 mm thick of the each foot of the washing machine, secured to at least - two floor beams with screws.

- If possible install the washing machine in one of the corners of the room, where the floor is more stable.

- Fit the rubber cups to reduce vibration.

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

mjb65174401-dimension

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    9

  • Length (cm)

    2.6

GENERAL

  • Category

    Foot Pad

  • Part Number

    MJB65174401

