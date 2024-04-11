Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
An image of products placed in a department store

Why choose cloi guidebot?

Provides information, advertising, and security services through AI and autonomous driving.

Facility and destination guiding service

Promptly informs the customer with facility information upon request, and conveniently escorts visitors to their desired location.

Dedicated CMS for convenient content management

Easily add new service or menu item using the CMS to provide tailored services for customer needs.

Time and location-based advertising

Synchronize the Guidebot with an existing signage solution to enable time-based promotions or automatic advertisements for nearby stores based on the Guidebot's location.

Security patrolling monitoring*

Set a recording route and schedule for on-site security monitoring, and improve security staff productivity through remote monitoring.

*To be updated
*For monitoring activities permitted by law, such as crime prevention and investigation, facility, and fire prevention