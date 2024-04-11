We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Wireless Mouse
*The product images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The laptop is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The product images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*LG gram mouse weighs 55.5g (excluding batteries).
*The product images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The laptop is not included in the package (sold separately).
*Actual battery life may vary based on the use and PC conditions that the user is using.
*gram mouse takes 2 AAA-type batteries (Included in the package).
Plug & Play Easy Installation
Features advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology allows easy set-up without using driver installation.
*USB receiver is inserted on the back of the Mouse.
*The product images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The laptop is not included in the package (sold separately).
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Mouse
-
Year
Y22
-
Target Model
gram series
CONNECTIVITY
-
Interface
Wireless (RF 2.4GHz)
PERFORMANCE
-
DPI
1,000
-
Polling Rate
125Hz
BATTERY
-
Battery
AAA, 2ea
DESIGN
-
Print / Logo
gram
-
Color
White / Black
-
Lighting
Low Battery Indicator
DIMENSION/WEIGHT
-
WDH / g
60 x 100 x 32mm, 60g
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
MSA2
LG gram Wireless Mouse