This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid till 30th June, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier. We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Offers:

The Coupon is valid for 7% discount on the purchase of products listed under categories of Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner and accessories mentioned in below table

Product SKU CLS31460001 CLS31800202 CLS31460004 CLS31460006 CLS32174602 CLS32170401 CLS31460003 ACCWMWLFLDSP CLS32174401

Product SKU CLS32171401 CLS32171402 CLS32171601 AAP75494601 CLS32171403 CLS32171502 CLS32171501 AKB74955624

Eligibility

This offer is available exclusively to users who:

Have downloaded and registered on the LG ThinQ App.

Sign in on LG.com; and Fully accept all applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Redemption:

The Coupon code will be visible during checkout, for using it user would be required to enter the Coupon code at the time of checkout of the product. The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction. The Coupon cannot combined with membership discount or any other offer The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items. The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit. The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products. The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes. We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Redemption:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion. By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.