We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive Technology
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Foldable Tines
Easy Height Adjustment
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Machine Clean Reminder
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Extra Dry
Yes
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Dual Zone
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Express
Yes
-
Half Load
Yes
-
Heavy
No
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3초Key
-
Normal
No
-
Number of Options
7
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
9
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Turbo
Yes
KEY FEATURE
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Yes
-
Aqua-Stop
Yes
-
Auto Opening Door
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
Smart Rack+™
Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
No
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Control
No
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
-
Adjustable Leg (mm)
30
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
680 x 935 x 665
-
Packing Weight (kg)
51
-
Product Weight (kg)
47
APPERANCE
-
Colors
Platinum Silver3
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Material
STS
BASIC SPEC
-
Display Type
LED
-
Installation Type
Free Standing
-
Panel Type
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
14
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
Cycle Time
N/A
-
Energy Star
No
-
Express Cycle Time
38
-
Noise Emission Class
N/A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
46
-
Turbo Cycle Time
59
-
Water Consumption(L)
N/A
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Supply (V)
220-240 V~
-
Frequency (Hz)
50 Hz
-
Power Consumption (W)
1600-1800 W
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
170, SEONGSANPAECHONG-RO, SEONGSAN-GU, CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Republic of Korea
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
DFB512FP
LG Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive Technology