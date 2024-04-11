Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DFB512FP

LG Dishwasher with Inverter Direct Drive Technology

front view
LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Effective Soaking

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam® leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots.
Dishwasher QuadWash

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Multi-Directional Rotation

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.
Dishwasher Easy Rack

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items on any rack.

Smooth Operation

Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Rail.
Dishwasher 14 place settings

14 place settings

The LG Dishwasher with the 14 place setting feature lets you clean various kinds of utensils at one go. Now host get togethers with as many people at one go saving time and water at the same time.
Dishwasher Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasting Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.
Dishwasher Drying performance

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

Turbo Cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean lightly soiled dishes in just an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

Half Load

Select to wash the upper or lower rack depending on your load.

Download Cycles

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Dishwasher Innovative Design

Upgrade the Look  of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Range catalogue-Dishwashers

DIMENSIONS

DFB512FP

All Spec

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    No

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_3초Key

  • Normal

    No

  • Number of Options

    7

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    9

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    Yes

KEY FEATURE

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment

    Yes

  • Aqua-Stop

    Yes

  • Auto Opening Door

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • Smart Rack+™

    Yes (Upper Rack_Partially Foldable / Lower Rack_Partially Foldable)

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

  • Adjustable Leg (mm)

    30

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    680 x 935 x 665

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    51

  • Product Weight (kg)

    47

APPERANCE

  • Colors

    Platinum Silver3

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Material

    STS

BASIC SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Installation Type

    Free Standing

  • Panel Type

    Front Control

  • Total Place Settings

    14

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • Cycle Time

    N/A

  • Energy Star

    No

  • Express Cycle Time

    38

  • Noise Emission Class

    N/A

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    46

  • Turbo Cycle Time

    59

  • Water Consumption(L)

    N/A

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Supply (V)

    220-240 V~

  • Frequency (Hz)

    50 Hz

  • Power Consumption (W)

    1600-1800 W

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    170, SEONGSANPAECHONG-RO, SEONGSAN-GU, CHANGWON-SI, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Republic of Korea

