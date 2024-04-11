We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exchange Offer – FAQs
Digi2L has partnered with LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. ("LG") online store to offer a hassle-free old appliance exchange program. You can now exchange your old appliances for LG products while shopping online on LG's Online Brand Store for new products purchase such as Washing Machine, Television, Air-Conditioner and Refrigerator, excluding Accessories and Parts.
Products such as Washing Machine, Television, Air-Conditioner and Refrigerator can be sold/exchanged with Digi2L.
There are four conditions mentioned in the definitions displayed above i.e. Well Maintained, Working Condition, Heavily Used, and Non-Working. You can refer to the descriptions mentioned below each condition and select accordingly.
Yes, Digi2L employs an algorithm to ensure you receive a competitive exchange value based on the provided details. The algorithm considers various factors for accurate valuation. There is a self QC process where you add the real-life photos of your appliance/product which is requested for exchange, and based on the product quality as assessed by Digi2L, Digi2L offers the best price. Please refer T&Cs of Exchange Program for more information.
Absolutely, the program welcomes old appliances from various brands, not just LG. You can exchange your old appliance for a new LG’s product of your choice.
Digi2L offers differential pricing, even for non-working appliances. Please refer T&Cs of Exchange Program for more information.
Self -QC is very simple as you will receive a link from the Digi2L's team. You have to click on the designated link and post images of each placeholder as per the instructions given and submit the form.
You will receive a final quote within 6 working hours of Self-QC.
Once you accept the final price quote. You will be sent a link where you can schedule a pickup as per your convenience. The pickup will be initiated on your mentioned date and time. Please refer T&Cs of Exchange Program for more information.
The quote which is given to you is the rough value of which you can receive as per the mentioned condition, but after the quality check the exact price is revealed subject to the T&Cs of the Exchange Program which can be more or less than the previous mentioned price. Please refer T&Cs of Exchange Program for more information.
Once the pickup is done you will receive the payment on your registered mobile number's UPI ID.
Yes you can expect increased price quote also, which you will get to know after the Self- QC is done and subject to the T&Cs of the Exchange Program and you will receive the final price quote. Please refer T&Cs of Exchange Program for more information.
Yes if you don’t like the price you can go ahead and cancel it.
Yes, you can cancel on reschedule a pickup you can mention the same to the customer service executive of Digi2L and they will help you reschedule the same.