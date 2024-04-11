The Exchange Services ("Services") will be provided by _____Digi2L_______, a partner assigned by LG India Electronics Private Limited. By opting to avail the Services, you agree to the Terms of Use of the exchange partner. LG is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims all liability for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to, or reliance on any information contained either on the exchange partner's Terms of Use or the services provided by them. PLEASE READ THESE TERMS OF USE CAREFULLY BEFORE AVAILING SERVICES. WORDS USED AS "US" "OUR" AND "WE" REFER TO the exchange partner - Digi2L; and "YOU", "SELLER" AND "YOUR" REFER TO THE CUSTOMER

This exchange offer ("Offer") is valid until stocks last or till the expiry of the Offer, whichever is earlier.

Digi2L is the company which deals with the customer's exchange.

By agreeing to avail the benefits under this Offer, you hereby represent, warrant and covenant that:

01. You certify that you are the legal owner of the product being returned (“Used Product”) and You confirm that the Used Product was exclusively for personal use, and not for business or commercial use. 02. All quotes shall be finalised post evaluation of the Used Product and no binding offer is made until We have had a chance to inspect the Used Product. We reserve the right to change our quote depending upon the condition of the Used Product. 03. The Used Product along with all accessories, wherever applicable, under the Offer are genuine and not counterfeit, free from any and all encumbrances, liens, attachments, disputes, legal flaws, exchange or any agreement of sale etc. 04. In case the Used Product, upon inspection/evaluation is found to be A) of a different brand, model or condition than originally declared or stated during the time of availing the Offer, or B) missing any parts or accessories not captured on declaration, We reserve the right to change or revoke Our offer. 05. Offer will not cover non-working products. The Used Product would be deemed as a Non-working Product in the following conditions:

i. For TV's - Cracks on screen, discoloration, spots, lines or patches on screen.

ii. For AC's - Compressor not working, outdoor unit is rusted, Indoor unit fins are choked.

iii. For Wachine Machines's - Control panel not working, drum not working or making noise.

iv. For Refrigerators - Low cooling in any of the compartments, compressor not working, body cracked or rusted.

LG Shall not be directly or indirectly liable for any defect in Product being returned or any discrepancy/inaccuracy/incorrectness in the declaration(s) made by you. 06. The Used Product should not be damaged, broken, or otherwise tampered with. The details of the Used Product should match the details entered while placing the order (with Exchange) online, wherever applicable, and will be validated during quality check or by the pick-up associate of the __________ 07. We reserve the right to modify these terms and conditions at any time without giving You any prior notice. Your use of Our Services, following any such modification constitutes your agreement to follow and be bound by these Terms & Conditions as modified. Modified Terms and Conditions are effective immediately upon publication.

You further confirm that:

all the data in the Used Product (if any and wherever applicable) will be erased before being exchanged under the Offer;

in spite of erasing the data manually/electronically, if any data still accessible due to any reason, Exchange Partner, LGEIL or its group companies, the seller, the future buyer, or the manufacturer shall not be responsible for the same and you will not approach any of the above parties for any retrieval or deletion of the data; and

at the time of delivery of the new product, the applicable Used Product should already be kept uninstalled.

all the data in the Used Product (if any and wherever applicable) will be erased before being exchanged under the Offer; in spite of erasing the data manually/electronically, if any data still accessible due to any reason, Exchange Partner, LGEIL or its group companies, the seller, the future buyer, or the manufacturer shall not be responsible for the same and you will not approach any of the above parties for any retrieval or deletion of the data; and at the time of delivery of the new product, the applicable Used Product should already be kept uninstalled. • You agree to indemnify and keep indemnified Digi2L and its affiliates, applicable seller, the buyback partner, and any future purchaser of the Used Product against all or any third party claims, demand, cost, expenses including attorney fees which may be suffered, incurred, undergone and/or sustained by Digi2L, its affiliates, applicable seller, the buyback partner or any future purchaser due to: i. Usage of the Used Product by You; ii. Data on the Used Product, if any; iii. Return of a different product or if the Used Product does not meet the conditions prescribed herein or if the condition of the Used Product is different from the condition specified at the time of availing the Offer; iv. And any breach of these Offer terms and conditions.

You understand that the new product delivery and the Used Product pickup will happen, You shall keep the Used Product ready to be un-installed (if applicable) and given for exchange. In the event You refuse to provide the Used Product at the time of survey or pickup and if it is determined at the time of delivery that the Used Product is different or does not confirm to the conditions specified or the Used Product cannot be uninstalled, wherever applicable, you agree that the transaction and the Offer availed by You may be cancelled or if You wish, converted to a regular order as per the process set out below.

Old product can be picked before or after the new product delivery, depends upon the logistic availability of Digi2L

You hereby give Your consent that your personal information that you have provided in connection with this Offer might be processed, transferred and retained by by the seller, the buyback partner, and other entities involved in managing and administration of the Offer.

At the time of un-installation of the Used Product, please ensure that delivery associate is not left unattended.

You understand that once the Used Product is sent for exchange under the Offer, under no circumstance can the Used Product be returned back to You. In the event You return the new product purchased under the Offer, the Used Product will not be returned to You by the buyer of such Used Product/ exchange partner.

You agree not to bring any claim against Digi2L and its affiliates, applicable seller, the buyback partner, and any future purchaser of the Used Product in relation to the adequacy of the value (if any) of the Used Product provided as part of the Offer. In the event You do not agree with the value provided to You for the Used Product, You agree not to avail the Offer.

In the event You return the new product purchased under the Offer, You understand and agree that the value of the Used Product provided to you in exchange of that product, will not be refunded.

You acknowledge and agree that Digi2L shall be neither liable nor responsible for any actions or inactions of the buyback partners in relation to the Offer or its benefits.

Products distributed as gifts from state sponsored or NGO funded distribution programs are not accepted for exchange under the Offer.

Disclaimer: The contents on the Services could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Also, the exchange partner may make changes or improvements to the Services at any time. The contents on the Services or any information are provided "as is" and "as available" and without warranties of any kind either expressed or implied, to the fullest extent permissible pursuant to applicable terms and conditions. You (and not the exchange partner) assume the entire cost of all necessary servicing, repair or correction. The above exclusion may not apply to you, to the extent that applicable law may not allow the exclusion of implied warranties. Further, information contained on the Services is for

Informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any purpose. The exchange partner shall not be liable for any results obtained or not obtained as a consequence of the use of the information contained or obtained through the Services

Limitation on Liability

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PROVIDED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL THE LGEIL, ITS GROUP COMPANIES, AFFILIATES, , SERVICE PROVIDERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OFFICERS, OR DIRECTORS, BE LIABLE FOR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, UNDER ANY LEGAL THEORY, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE, OR INABILITY TO USE, THE EXCHANGE OFFER, INCLUDING ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERSONAL INJURY, PAIN AND SUFFERING, EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, LOSS OF REVENUE, LOSS OF PROFITS, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR ANTICIPATED SAVINGS, LOSS OF USE, LOSS OF GOODWILL, LOSS OF DATA, AND WHETHER CAUSED BY TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), BREACH OF CONTRACT, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF FORESEEABLE.



THE FOREGOING DOES NOT AFFECT ANY LIABILITY THAT CANNOT BE EXCLUDED OR LIMITED UNDER APPLICABLE LAW.

Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the LGEIL, its Group Companies, affiliates, licensors, and service providers, and its and their respective officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, licensors, suppliers, successors, and assigns from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, judgments, awards, losses, costs, expenses, or fees (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising out of or relating to your violation of these Terms and Conditions or your use of any information obtained from the Exchange Offer.

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

All matters relating to the Exchange Program webpage and these Terms of Use, and any dispute or claim arising therefrom or related thereto (in each case, including non-contractual disputes or claims), shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of India without giving effect to any choice or conflict of law provision or rule. Any legal suit, action, or proceeding arising out of, or related to, these Terms of Use or the Exchange Program webpage shall be instituted exclusively in the competent courts of Bangalore, India. You waive any and all objections to the exercise of jurisdiction over you by such courts and to venue in such courts.

Governing Law and Dispute Resolution:

All matters relating to the Exchange Offers, and any dispute or claim arising therefrom or related thereto (in each case, including non-contractual disputes or claims), shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of India without giving effect to any choice or conflict of law provision or rule. Any legal suit, action, or proceeding arising out of, or related to, these Terms and Conditions of the Exchange Program shall be instituted exclusively in the competent courts of New Delhi, India. You waive any and all objections to the exercise of jurisdiction over you by such courts and to venue in such courts. If there are further queries and clarifications needed please reach out to us at https://www.lg.com/in/support/email

Waiver and Severability

No waiver by LGEIL of any term or condition set out in these Terms & Conditions shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such term or condition or a waiver of any other term or condition, and any failure of the LGEIL to assert a right or provision under these Terms & Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.



If any provision of these Terms & Conditions is held by a court or other tribunal of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable for any reason, such provision shall be eliminated or limited to the minimum extent such that the remaining provisions of the Terms & Conditions will continue in full force and effect.