Offers are for reference & may change/revised without prior intimation
- All the offers unless mentioned are from 1st Feb 2024 to 29th Feb 2024
- 3 Year Warranty:
- 3 Year Warranty applicable from 1st Feb 2024 to 29th Feb 2024 on all OLED TV models. This includes 1 Year standard warranty of the new product and 2 Year free of Cost promotional warranty (2nd & 3rd Year). Complete https://www.lg.com/in/tvs-warranty-information
- 2 Year Warranty:
- 1+1Year warranty is applicable from 1st Feb 2024 to 29th Feb 2024 on all 80cm (32) & Above TVs (Excluding OLED) which includes 1 Year standard warranty of the new product and 1 Year free of Cost promotional warranty on panel/Module only.
- Cashback up to 26% or max ₹26000
- Cashback Offer is applicable only on select 195cm (77) & above OLED TVs. Cashback will be posted to the consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period (1st Feb 2024 to 29th Feb 2024) unless instant cashback is activated in store. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon the Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company and is at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever.
- Buy 1 & get 2nd TV Free:
- This Offer is based on first come first serve basis till stock last, Please ask your retailer about scheme before purchase.
-32LQ6360PSA/ 32LQ636BPSA free on purchase of OLED42C3PSA.
-32LQ6360PSA/ 32LQ636BPSA free on purchase of OLED55G3PSA.
-32LQ573BPSA/ 32LQ6360PSA free on purchase of OLED55G2PSA.
-32LQ6360PSA/ 32LQ636BPSA free on purchase of 48LX1QPSA.
-43LM5600PTC free on purchase of 55LX1QPSA.
-43UR7550PSC free on purchase of OLED65G2PSA.
-32LQ6360PSA/ 32LQ636BPSA free on purchase of OLED55G3PSA & OLED42C3PSA.
- Get Up to 30% Off on LG Sound Bar:
- Offer Applicable on purchase of select LG TVs only, 30% off on LG Sound Bar is calculated on MRP, kindly check with store manager for offers before purchase
- 1 EMI free*:
- 1 EMI Free is applicable on finance through Bajaj Finserv in specific schemes on 108cm(43) & above TVs. Finance is at the sole discretion of financer, Finance offers are by third party banks / finance company in accordance with their terms, LGEIL shall not be liable for any finance related claims / disputes/ queries in any manner what so ever. Customer will receive 1 EMI Off after successful clearance of 3 EMI's, within 45 days of clearing 3rd EMI. Customers' needs to pay all his 3 EM's successfully to avail this offer.
- EMI Starting from ₹1999*:
- EMI Starting from ₹1999/- is applicable on select TV models, EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and is at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service
- OLED CIRCLE Program:
- Offer applicable from 2 nd Nov, 2021 to 31st Dec, 2024 on
purchase & Installation of LG OLED TVs, voucher issuance to customers will be on
the basis of installation date within the mentioned scheme period, refer full
terms on https://www.lg.com/in/oled-circle-tandc
T&C* Apply: Unless mentioned otherwise all the offers are valid from 1st Feb 2024 to 29 th Feb 2024 or till the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Offer is available on selected products only, kindly check with store manager for offers before purchase. Products shown are for illustration only and actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may vary from model to model. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer.