TERMS AND CONDITIONS
(Free One Year AMC)
1. Eligibility:
This offer is available to customers who purchase select LG products through
LG.com (website). The Free One Year Extended Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) is
applicable to qualifying purchases only.
2. Offer Details:
Customers will receive a Free One Year Extended AMC upon purchasing
the select LG products. The AMC amount will be offset by discounting the main product
value as discount. AMC document will be generated after 24 ~ 48 Hours from delivery and
AMC document will be shared on registered email used while placing the order.
3. Purchase Requirements:
This offer is valid for only on select Washing machines / Ref /
MWO account and is non-transferable. Valid only if AMC is ordered along with the main
product at the time of placing order. It must be included with the purchase of select LG
products at the time of transaction.
4. Account Creation:
Customers must create or sign up for an account on LG.com to avail of
this offer.
5. Promotional Period:
This is a limited-time offer valid till 31st December 2024, or until
stocks last, whichever is earlier
6. General Conditions:
The offer is subject to change without prior notice and may be
withdrawn at LG's discretion. Other terms and conditions applicable on LG.com shall also
apply.
7. Contact Information:
For any queries or assistance regarding this offer, customers may
contact the LG customer support team.
8. Governing Law:
These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of India, and
any disputes arising in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive
jurisdiction of the courts in New Delhi.