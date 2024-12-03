Corporate Governance

Board Of Directors

Committees

Committee Members

  • Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)
  • Promila Bhardwaj (Independent Director, Government)
  • Dong Myung Seo (Whole-time Director & CFO)

Criteria

  • 3 or more
  • 2/3 or more independent directors
  • At least 1 accounting/finance expert

Roles

  • Review the accuracy of financial statements
  • Evaluate the company's internal control system
  • Review the results of internal audit plans and scope

Committee Members

  • Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
  • Hong Ju Jeon (Managing Director)
  • Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)

Criteria

  • 3 or more
  • 1 or more independent directors

Roles

  • Review requirements from shareholders, creditors, etc. and report to the board of directors regarding issues such as divisions, mergers, and dividends

Committee Members

  • Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)
  • Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
  • Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)

Criteria

  • 3 or more
  • Whole time directors cannot be members
  • 2/3 or more independent directors

Roles

  • Review candidates for directors and key executives
  • Establish qualification criteria, establish compensation policies
  • Establish performance evaluation criteria

Committee Members

  • Hong Ju Jeon (Managing Director)
  • Dong Myung Seo (Whole-time Director & CFO)
  • Santosh Kumar Mohanty (Independent Director, Finance)

Criteria

  • 3 or more
  • More than half of the committee directors
  • 1 or more independent directors

Roles

  • Establish risk management policies
  • Identify and evaluate risks
  • Evaluate the risk management system

Committee Members

  • Ramesh R. Nair (Independent Director, Business)
  • Daehyun Song (Chairman & Non-executive Director)
  • Promila Bhardwaj (Independent Director, Government)

Criteria

  • 3 or more
  • 1 or more independent directors

Roles

  • Establish CSR policies, budgets, and manage them
  • Evaluate the performance of CSR projects
  • Prepare and report CSR annual reports

The roles and responsibilities of the Independent Directors are enumerated in the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations

Roles

  • Impartial Judgment : bring an objective view in the evaluation of the performance and remuneration of board and management.
  • Strategic Advisor to the Company : bring an independent judgment to bear on the Board’s deliberations esp. on issues of strategy, performance, risk management etc.
  • Transparency : satisfy themselves on the integrity of financial information and financial controls.
  • Interest of stakeholders : safeguard the interest of all stakeholders, particularly the minority shareholders.
  • Arbitrator : moderate and arbitrate in the interest of the company as a whole. Balance the conflict of interest of stakeholders.
  • Advisor : provide suggestions for better future prospects of the company.

Responsibility

  • Uphold ethical standards of integrity and probity
  • Act objectively and constructively
  • Act in bona fide manner
  • Refrain from any action that shall lead to loss of his independence
  • Assist in implementing the best corporate governance practices.

Duties

  • Submit Disclosure of Interest (Form Dir-8 and MBP-1) to the company every financial year.
  • Proactively inform company of any change in their Directorships in other companies or Change in Interest.
  • Not disclose confidential information unless such disclosure is approved by the Board or required by law.
  • Attend all meetings of the board of Directors, board committees and general meetings.
  • Report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud.
  • Keep yourself informed of the workings of the company and the external environment in which company operates.
  • Seek appropriate clarification of information wherever necessary.
  • Not to unfairly obstruct the functioning of an otherwise proper Board or committee of the Board.
  • Assist in protecting the interests of the company, shareholders and its employees.