Contacts

Registrar & Transfer Agent

Name: KFin Technologies Limited

Address: Selenium Tower B, Plot No. 31 and 32 , Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Hyderabad, 500 032, Telangana, India

Telephone Number: +91 40 6716 2222

Toll Free No.: 18003094001

Website: www.kfintech.com

Investor Grievance E-mail: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Email Id: lgelectronics.ipo@kfintech.com

Contact Person: Mr. Murli Krishnan

SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221

CIN Number: L72400TG2017PLC117649

Grievance Redressal and Compliance Related Matters

Mr. Anuj Goyal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Telephone Number: +91 120 651 6700

cs.india@lge.com

For Institutional Investors

Mr. Aditya Bhasin

Head - Investor Relations

Email: ir.india@lge.com