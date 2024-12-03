We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Contacts
Registrar & Transfer Agent
Name: KFin Technologies Limited
Address: Selenium Tower B, Plot No. 31 and 32 , Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Hyderabad, 500 032, Telangana, India
Telephone Number: +91 40 6716 2222
Toll Free No.: 18003094001
Website: www.kfintech.com
Investor Grievance E-mail: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Email Id: lgelectronics.ipo@kfintech.com
Contact Person: Mr. Murli Krishnan
SEBI Registration Number: INR000000221
CIN Number: L72400TG2017PLC117649
Grievance Redressal and Compliance Related Matters
Mr. Anuj Goyal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Telephone Number: +91 120 651 6700
cs.india@lge.com
For Institutional Investors
Mr. Aditya Bhasin
Head - Investor Relations
Email: ir.india@lge.com